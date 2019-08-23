A unique and special community celebration for Mt. Juliet is to make its first appearance next month.
The first Celebrate Mt. Juliet is scheduled for Sept. 14 at Charlie Daniels Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
City officials said it’s an attempt to unify all citizens of Mt. Juliet, north and south, to come together as a community.
District 1 Commissioner Ray Justice grew up in Mt. Juliet and swam in Cedar Creek as a child and represents the North Mt. Juliet district. However, it was his idea for of this city-wide celebration about three months ago and got with Mt. Juliet Parks Director Rocky Lee.
“People have a hard time investing in a community when they have no real history, or no real roots,” Justice said. “We want everyone to know all Mt. Juliet. We want to give people something to feel.”
At times, he said, people may think they live in Providence, Tenn.
“Providence is a marketplace,” he said. “But, that’s not a city, we want them to get a taste of the past.”
Justice said the venue for this celebration happens to fall in his district, but it could be anywhere.
Six food trucks, a dunking booth and entertainment are planned for the event. The highlight may be the planned “History Walk.”
“Our track in the park will be a very cool place on this day,” Lee said. “At our pedestals, we will have before and after pictures of Mt. Juliet. All along the track.”
He said the picture walk will begin in 1835 when the city was founded and display a then-and-now format.
Local band Cedar Creek is scheduled to start the entertainment at 11 a.m. The band has an eclectic roster of songs that range from blue grass to rock and roll classics.
Country band Little Texas is scheduled to follow. The band has been on the Billboard Hot Country Singles charts.
Lee said another event feature will be a pre-1972 car show with “muscle-type” cars. There is a $20 entry fee. He said there will be a couple of fiddles signed by Charlie Daniels given away during the day.
“It’s just all about old timers and new timers, young and old, and introducing and talking and sharing information about our city to each other,” Lee said.
There are plans to possibly add a grill-off or chili contest in 2020.
“It’s really what we’d like it to be like Columbia’s Mule Day celebration,” Lee said. “This is going to turn into something big”