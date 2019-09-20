Tatum Jones has been promoted to personal banker at the Lebanon office of First Freedom Bank, Kenny Beavers, Senior Vice President and Director of Retail Banking, announced.
“Tatum has been a valued member of the Main Office team since joining the bank. Her excellent customer service skills and previous banking experience have benefited both her customers and coworkers. Tatum will do a great job serving our customers in her new position,” Beavers said.
Jones joined First Freedom Bank in July of last year as a financial services representative. She was also previously involved with United Way.
Jones resides in Lebanon with her son, Paxton.
First Freedom Bank, headquartered in Wilson County, was established in 2006.