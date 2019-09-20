Jones

Tatum Jones has been promoted to personal banker at the Lebanon office of First Freedom Bank, Kenny Beavers, Senior Vice President and Director of Retail Banking, announced. 

“Tatum has been a valued member of the Main Office team since joining the bank. Her excellent customer service skills and previous banking experience have benefited both her customers and coworkers. Tatum will do a great job serving our customers in her new position,” Beavers said.

Jones joined First Freedom Bank in July of last year as a financial services representative. She was also previously involved with United Way. 

Jones resides in Lebanon with her son, Paxton. 

First Freedom Bank, headquartered in Wilson County, was established in 2006. 

