Tori Oakley has been promoted to Personal Banker at First Freedom Bank’s Mt. Juliet office on Lebanon Road, Senior Vice President and Director of Retail Banking Kenny Beavers announced last week.
Oakley began working with First Freedom in January 2017 as a Financial Services Representative. Prior to her employment with the bank, she worked three years in the restaurant industry.
The Lebanon native now resides in Murfreesboro with her husband, Tyler. She volunteers with Hands on Nashville and is a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.