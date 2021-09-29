Creating the most soul-stirring sounds south of heaven, the Fisk Jubilee Singers proved to be saviors for Fisk University, Nashville’s historic Black college that opened its doors Jan. 9, 1866, to children begotten in slavery.
Five years later the institution discovered itself in debt and desperately needing new infrastructure. School treasurer and music professor George L. White decided it was time “to root, hog or die” and put everything on the line by mobilizing an all-Black ensemble and striking a concert trail north along the route of the Underground Railroad in a bid to raise funds.
With a troupe of nine stellar vocalists, seven of whom had been born slaves, White and his protégés began their mission Oct. 6, 1871. Seven years and three arduous tours later, the Fisk Jubilee Singers, who celebrate their 150th anniversary one week from today, had raised more than $150,000 ($3.8 million in 2021 dollars), enough to clear the school’s obligations and enable the construction of the stately Victorian red-brick Fisk Jubilee Hall (the first permanent building erected for educating black students in the South) in 1875.
Included in the choir that would garner international acclaim and rub elbows with European royalty were two Wilson County natives, soprano Maggie Porter and tenor Thomas Rutling.
Through their performances the Jubilees, who took their name from the biblical reference to the year of Jubilee in the Old Testament book of Leviticus, exported “slave songs” far beyond their roots in the Old South and preserved this uniquely American musical genre, now referred to as Negro spirituals.
“Steal Away,” “Go Down, Moses,” “Didn’t My Lord Deliver Daniel?” “My Lord Says There’s Room Enough,” “Singing for Jesus” and “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” were among the many songs the group popularized.
“They introduced white audiences to the first authentic Black music they had ever heard … But what I did not know was that they were among the 19th century’s most prominent, effective and courageous advocates for civil rights,” said Andrew Ward, author of the splendid “Dark Midnight When I Rise: The Story of the Jubilee Singers Who Introduced the World to the Music of Black America,” during a 2002 appearance on C-SPAN2’s “Book TV.”
“They not only introduced whites to African-American culture and embodied the emancipated generation’s dignity, intelligence and the hunger for education, they denounced discrimination wherever they toured.
“At a time when African Americans were being killed for asserting even the most fundamental human rights. No fire could turn back the deluge of racism that swept across the country in the wake of the Civil War, but I submit that no troupe of musicians ever did more to evoke the better angels of the nation’s nature than the Jubilee Singers,” Ward proclaimed.
Current ensemble preserves legacy
Today’s group is directed by Paul T. Kwami, who was born in Ghana and first learned about the Fisk Jubilee Singers when he enrolled in the school in 1983 and soon was a member of the troupe.
Describing the legacy of the original choir, he said, “The Fisk Jubilee Singers transformed the plantation songs into concert spirituals. Their tours became opportunities for them to share their music with the world. This is an American genre of music out of which was birthed other forms of music.
“The mission of the Fisk Jubilee Singers today is to represent Fisk University, bring an awareness of the institution to people around the world and preserve the Negro spirituals through educational activities and performances.”
Kwami, who has helmed the group since 1994, said the current ensemble numbers 16 students and its repertoire remains the Negro spirituals, and, when necessary, will perform other genres of music. He is hopeful this year’s new edition of the Fisk Jubilee Singers will be able to present live performances this fall.
“We are planning to perform on Jubilee Day (Oct. 6). We are also planning to perform with special guest artists on Nov. 11 in the Ryman Auditorium. This concert is part of the 150th anniversary celebration events, and the public is invited.”
Among the highlights during his tenure with the group has been recording “Sacred Journey,” a CD/DVD, at Elmina Castle, a slave prison in Ghana, in 2007.
“One thing that stands out in my memory about the recording is the reaction of the students who visited the dungeons of the castle right before the recording session started. They were overcome with emotions that made them cry,” recalled Kwami, who is also a Fisk University professor of music, music discipline coordinator & Mike Curb Jubilee Singers Endowed Chair.
School begun for freedmen
Originally named the Fisk Free Colored School, in honor of Gen. Clinton B. Fisk, who for a time was in charge of the work of the Freedmen’s Bureau in Nashville, it became Fisk University in 1867. The school had been established by John Ogden, Rev. Erastus Milo Cravath and Rev. Edward P. Smith and was sponsored by the American Missionary Association with its primary goal to train teachers.
The campus consisted of one-story frame buildings that had been Union hospital barracks during the Civil War. The former officers’ quarters were transformed into the teachers’ residence and the sick wards were turned into classrooms, some of which later were made into dormitories. The school boasted nearly 1,000 pupils its first year.
With the infrastructure in shambles, music instructor White directed a few concerts in the late 1860s, produced a musical based on the story of biblical Queen Esther in 1870 and then struck on the notion of tracing the cities along the Underground Railway with a troupe of singers to raise money for the impoverished young institution.
A Battle of Gettysburg veteran, White went after the most exceptional voices he could uncover, ably assisted by soprano Ella Sheppard, his right hand, who became the matriarch of the group.
The members on the initial excursion included: Jennie Jackson: 20 or 21, a soprano born free in Kingston and whose grandfather was the slave and body-servant of Andrew Jackson;
soprano Maggie Porter: 18, born a slave in Lebanon; alto Minnie Tate: 14, born free in Nashville; alto Eliza Walker: 13, born a slave near Nashville; tenor Isaac Dickerson: 18 or 19, born a slave in Wytheville, Va.; tenor Thomas Rutling: 16, born a slave in Wilson County; bass Greene Evans: 22, born a slave in northern Fayette County, Tenn.; and bass Benjamin Holmes: 24 or 26, born a slave in Charleston, S.C.
Recollecting their launch, Porter, the prima donna of the bunch, said, “We were nothing but a bunch of kids. All we wanted was for Fisk to stand.”
A feeble beginning
Traveling by train, the singers left Nashville on Friday, Oct. 6, 1871, with first-class tickets in hand but immediately were told to take their place in the caboose. After arriving in Cincinnati, they made their debut in two praise meetings on Sunday and presented a concert on Monday.
By coincidence, the Great Chicago Fire, which left 100,000 people homeless, raged over those same two days. Learning of the tragedy, the Jubilees donated their initial funds, about $50, to the Chicago Relief and Aid Society.
Accompanying the singers and associated with Fisk was the American Missionary Association’s Gustavus D. Pike, who later served as their advance agent and who published “The Jubilee Singers and Their Campaign for Twenty Thousand Dollars” in 1873.
Describing the reaction of white audiences to the Black harmonizers, he wrote, “People came to despise, to ridicule, to wonder, but remained to admire and to bury their foolish prejudices.”
Five weeks into their journey the Jubilee Singers found the pickings slim, barely breaking even, but the tide turned when they performed at Oberlin College in Ohio in front of a national convention of ministers including Rev. Thomas Kinnicut Beecher.
Sheppard, 20, at the time, who was born a slave on The Hermitage plantation and a descendant of Andrew Jackson, not only sang with the Jubilees but was the sole Black teacher on the Fisk faculty and served the group as assistant director, pianist, composer, arranger and vocal coach. She recollected that in their inaugural concerts the ratio of secular music to “slave songs” performed was 17-2, but this night at Oberlin they commenced with several standard ballads and spent the remainder rendering spirituals and tunes their parents sang in the fields.
Thomas Beecher was so inspired with their evocative singing that he enthusiastically told his brother, Henry Ward Beecher, the nation’s most famous preacher, about the Jubilees. Several weeks later, when the choir reached New York, they proved a huge hit at Beecher’s Plymouth Church.
From Ohio the group was generously received by Rev. Henry Ward Beecher and his church in Brooklyn, N.Y. After their concert the minister stood before his congregation, made a donation and stated, “Do likewise. Folks can’t live on air. Though they sing like nightingales, they need more to eat than nightingales.”
“I think the collection was $250. That was our start,” remembered Porter. “Every church wanted the Jubilee Singers to sing for them. … From that time on we had success.”
The famed preacher later said, “The work done by this group of singers is without parallel. It leaves the Old Testament hopelessly in the distance, for Joshua’s army only sang down the walls of Jericho — while the Jubilee choir have sung up the walls of a great university.”
A successful winter
One New York church donated $740 to the Fisk singers, giving White hope that they might be able to clear expenses by $500 a week. Indeed, the farther north they went the more funds they generated, taking $3,900 in Connecticut in a single week. Before the winter was over they had raised $20,000, and on their return trip to Nashville, via Rhode Island, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, and Washington (where they sang for President Ulysses S. Grant in the White House on March 5, 1872), they collected another $20,000, raising a grand total of $40,000 from their initial tour.
Among fans they claimed along the way was celebrated author Mark Twain, who penned a note to his publisher in England saying, “I was reared in the South, and my father owned slaves, and I do not know when anything has so moved me as did the plaintive melodies of the Jubilee Singers. It was the first time for 25 or 30 years that I had heard such songs or heard them sang in the genuine old way — and it is a way, I think, that white people cannot imitate — and never can, for that matter, for one must have been a slave himself in order to feel what that life was and so convey the pathos of it in the music.”
He also wrote to a friend, “I think in the Jubilees and their songs, America has produced the perfect flower of the ages.”
With such success, White and the Jubilees undertook a second tour from May 1872 to May 1874. This time around each singer was given an annual salary of $500.
This trip took them to the upper Midwest and New England. Their performance that summer at the World’s Peace Jubilee in Boston, where they sang the third chorus of “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” roused a throng of over 20,000 to shout, “The Jubilees! The Jubilees forever!”
Going overseas
They would make a second trip to New England and the Northeast that fall and early the next spring the Jubilees sailed for England, arriving in London April 8, 1873. They presented their first concert on May 6, 1873, which was sponsored by well-known social reformer Lord Shaftesbury as a benefit concert for the Freedman’s Missions Aid Society. Their songs captured the hearts of the Englishmen.
Things went so excellently that the Duke of Argyll invited them to his lodge the following day where they warbled for Queen Victoria, who uttered they “sing so beautifully they must be from the Music City of the United States.”
From there they performed for Prime Minister William Gladstone and heads of state across Europe and also sang in Scotland and Ireland. Raising $50,000 over their year-long tour of Britain, the Jubilee Singers boarded a ship May 5, 1874, and headed for home, where on Oct. 21 they entertained before 18,000 at the Nashville Exposition.
In January 1875 the troupe left for a three-year tour of Europe but not before performing in the Midwest and New England. They embarked for Liverpool, England, on May 15 and entertained fans on the British Isles and in Scotland and Ireland and on the Continent.
After White became ill, Fisk President Cravath took over the group in 1877, and Jubilee matriarch Sheppard directed the music while they made a grueling series concerts in Switzerland and Germany.
The troupe disperses
By midsummer 1878, the Jubilees had entertained in 41 German towns across 98 days. Exhausted, they disbanded after a July 1 concert in Luneburg, Germany. Three of the members, including Thomas Rutling, chose to remain in Europe where they had been treated as equals.
After Fisk shuttered the choir, an invigorated White reorganized his own Fisk Jubilee Singers with oldest Jubilee member Frederick Loudin. Loudin later took the reins and carried the act to the American West, Asia, Australia and New Zealand in the 1880s.
Dying from a massive stroke on Nov. 8, 1895, at 58 years of age, White was buried in Fredonia, N.Y. The Jubilee Singers sang “Steal Away” and “We Shall Walk Through the Valley” at his memorial service where Jubilee member Georgia Gordon said, “He was the true and tried friend of the singers and a staunch friend of the Negro race.”
Singers remember their roots
Having performed now in parts of three centuries, the ensemble has been honored in many ways. On Oct. 11, 1981, Nashville dedicated the $4.2 million Jubilee Singers Memorial Bridge on Dr. D.B. Todd Boulevard, formerly 18th Avenue North.
In 2002, the Library of Congress added the Jubilees’ 1909 recording of “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” to the U.S. National Recording Registry, and in 2008 the Jubilee Singers were awarded a National Medal of Arts. This past February, the group won a Best Roots Gospel Album Grammy Award for “Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album).”
Fisk University celebrates Jubilee Day each Oct. 6 and remembers the Jubilee Singers’ departure from campus in 1871, as the contemporary Jubilee Singers perform during the University’s convocation. The event concludes with a pilgrimage to Nashville’s City Cemetery and Greenwood Cemetery where wreaths of magnolia leaves from the campus are placed on the graves of four of the pioneer Jubilees.
Sources for this story include: “Dark Midnight When I Rise: The Story of the Jubilee Singers Who Introduced the World to the Music of Black America,” by Andrew W. Ward, 2000, Farrar, Straus and Giroux; “The Jubilee Singers and Their Campaign for Twenty Thousand Dollars,” by Gustavus D. Pike, 1873, Hodder and Stoughton, London and Lee and Shepard, Boston, Mass.; “The Story of the Jubilee Singers; With Their Songs,” by J.B.T. Marsh, 1885, Houghton, Mifflin and Company; “Out of Sight: The Rise of African American Popular Music: 1889-1895,” by Lynn Abbott and Doug Seroff, 2002, University Press of Mississippi; and “British Black Gospel: The Foundations of This Vibrant UK Sound,” by Steve Alexander Smith, 2009, Monarch Books; articles: “A Long Overdue Honor for Fisk Jubilee Singers,” in March 19, 2021, “The Journal of Blacks in Higher Education”; “They Introduced the World to Slavery. It Almost Broke Them,” by Rebecca Onion in June 2019 “Topic Magazine” (online); a presentation by Andrew Ward on CSPAN2’s “BookTV” on June 14, 2000 (www.c-span.org/video/?158866-1/dark-midnight-rise); timeline from the website, pbs.org/wgbh/americanexperience/features/singers-timeline/; and stories in the Jan. 15, 1933, Detroit Free Press, and June 20, 1942, Detroit Tribune.