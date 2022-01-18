The 25-member Wilson County Commission will lose at least four incumbents with nearly 70 years of combined commission experience this year.
Commissioners Sue Vanatta, Annette Stafford, Joy Bishop and Kenny Reich said they would not seek re-election.
Stafford has 24 years on the Wilson County Commission and said she felt it was time to move on from the commission as the 20th District (Lebanon, including downtown business area) representative.
“I just decided I don’t want to be a part of that anymore,” said Stafford, who cited changes to her district and the county’s political landscape, as well as fatigue as reasons for her exit. “Twenty-four years is enough. It’s just time to live my life for me and do things different.”
Stafford said she has accomplished a lot of her goals for the commission and county.
“I think I’ve achieved some of the things I’ve set out to achieve. I wanted a new Lebanon High School. We got that. There are several other smaller things that I’ve wanted that we’ve got. Our fund balance is up between $18-$20 million. I’m OK with that,” she said. “I thank all of those who voted for me to represent them.”
Stafford has voiced her displeasure with the redistricted maps for her ward, which she said could hinder voter turnout and representation. She also said she disagreed with the newly implemented local primaries in which candidates can declare a political party affiliation.
“I don’t believe that Wilson County is the place for that. I think that should only be on state and national elections. I don’t think you should have to declare in local elections,” she said.
Bishop, who represents District 24 (western part of Lebanon), has served a combined 20 years on the commission in two separate stints and said she felt it was time to pass responsibility to someone else.
“I just feel like people can go and stay too long, and I feel like I need to come to the house. Age is one factor, and I just don’t have the enthusiasm that I once did. I just made the decision. It’s hard because it kind of gets in your blood and you just want to help the county as much as you can,” she said.
Bishop said she hopes someone enthusiastic about serving the county takes her seat, but said she believed the task of managing the county could be difficult for the new member and the entire body.
“It’s not going to be easy to be a commissioner next time. The county is growing so much and there are so many things we can’t do, and people think we have all of this money coming from everywhere. That has stipulations on it and it’s hard to raise money. No one wants to raise taxes,” she said.
Reich has spent 16 years as the District 6 (northern Lebanon) representative and as a road commissioner.
“I’ve had 16 years. That’s enough,” Reich said. “I’ve enjoyed it. I’ve really enjoyed it.”
Reich also said he hopes someone with the right intentions and passion secures his seat.
“I just hope it’s somebody that’s going to represent this district as elected,” he said.
Reich’s son, Jeremy, has filed a petition for the District 23 (area west of Lebanon) seat, which Vanatta will vacate after eight years.
“I started my journey as a commissioner with a clear understanding I needed to be involved. It is a commissioner’s responsibility to attend meetings throughout the month and, especially, the monthly meetings,” Vanatta wrote in a social media post, noting she attended 146 meetings last year for the county and city.
“I feel very honored to have been elected and had the opportunity to work with 24 county commissioners these past eight years and I know together we have made a difference,” she wrote.
Commissioner Terry Ashe has not picked up a petition for his District 12 seat, but said he is undecided about running for re-election.