The City of Lebanon celebrated July 4 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Visitors enjoyed more than 700 grilled hot dogs from the Lebanon Police Department. Lebanon Senior Citizens Center sliced up some 48 watermelons to hand out. The Chessmen provided musical entertainment.
Latest News
- Adult graduation
- Daniels’ group helps veterans make journey home
- Senior living community planned for Mt. Juliet
- Woman of Wilson: Dalila Cantrell
- Bell Building at Hamilton Springs reaches full occupancy
- MJ city commissioner lobbies to allow city employees to have concealed, permitted handguns on the job
- Citizen plans suit against city claiming law violations
- Dr. Angle takes charge at Mt. Juliet Middle
Most Popular
Articles
- COLLEGE BASEBALL -- Smith transfers to Arkansas
- PREP SPORTS -- Purvis moves to Watertown
- 2019 All-Wilson County Baseball Team named
- CU ATHLETICS -- Allen hired as SID
- Lebanon approves Cairo Bend subdivision, church relocation
- Lebanon’s Renaissance Man
- Dr. Reca Barwin
- Motorcyclist killed at dangerous Lebanon intersection
- Woman of Wilson: Brenda Keith
- Franklin County couple wins $500,000 home in MJ