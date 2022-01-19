Final of four parts
Statesville-raised Daniel Gaylon Lester, known as “Hoss” by his pals, began his stint with Lux/Robertshaw in 1960 and didn’t clock out until late December 1999.
“I started working for Charlie Morris as a service guy and took parts from the warehouse to people on the assembly line. I did that just a little while and he asked me if I wanted to be a tool-and-die maker. I said, ‘Yeah, I guess so.’ When I began, there was just one little narrow building. The balance wheel department was upstairs, and the tool room was beside the office,” Lester recollected.
“There was hardly no turnover. If you worked there and did your job, you didn’t have to worry about whether you had a job or not. I spent 20 years as a tool-and-die maker, and then I saw an ad in the Nashville paper where Robertshaw wanted a model maker. Engineering was across the street from Lux in what later became the Texas Eastern building.
“One day at lunch I went and talked to Gene Endsley, who was over the engineering department, and asked him, ‘What is it you want from a model maker?’ He said, ‘That would be somebody who works building units for Maytag’s Magic Chef, for Jennair and G.E., all the appliances and working a year ahead of production.’ I told him I’d like to try it and he said, ‘OK, you’ve got the job.’
“They came back and said, ‘Here’s list of tools we’re gonna move to the model shop from Waterbury, Conn.’ It was all analog stuff back then. They were having trouble getting prototype pasts built, and it was taking too much time for trucks to go to Waterbury and come back, so they wanted a model shop. I laid it out, everything. I worked there 20 years designing and making our own tools and kept ’em going. I loved the model shop.
“They closed it down in 1987 after some other people bought it out. They wanted me to go to Knoxville, but I didn’t want to move there, so they let me travel for about three years, moving plants from up North to the South and setting up production lines. After that, I went to Carthage and had to change the whole plant from stockpile to just in time. There were probably over 100 different companies we built for.
“In engineering it was a huge job, and we only ordered the parts when we needed them. When that was over, they were gonna close down the plant in Carthage in December 1999. They told me I could move to Maryville, but I told them I was gonna check out.
“I worked in the Algood plant and the Burgess Falls plant, and I moved production lines from California and Pennsylvania to Tennessee and set them up and trained the people. I retired after 40 years as a manufacturing engineer, but I wore so many hats. It was a great job,” said Lester.
Rose bloomed at Lux
Statesville’s Rose Hutchinson was of one of dozens from the Statesville community in the southeast corner of Wilson County that made the 20-mile commute to Robertshaw/Lux on the west end of Lebanon for years. She labored there from 1969 to 1989.
“Just about everybody from Statesville worked there. At that time, we didn’t have that many factories. If you didn’t go to college, you went to Robertshaw. For my first job I worked on the alarm clock line for George Kyle and also Charlie Morris,” said Hutchinson, 74.
“I did a little bit of everything. I was stock person for a while and drove a tow motor to stock the line. They bounced you around from one line to another. I worked on several assembly lines and different stacking machines in the paint department. We had to paint the aluminum hands that we put on the alarm clocks.
“When they started downsizing, the last job I had was mowing the yard with a tractor. They said, ‘We’ve never had a lady do that.’ I told them, ‘I grew up on a farm and drove a tractor. Let me try.’ So, they did. I was there the day it closed.”
She described the atmosphere at Lux as being like one big family where everybody knew everything about everybody.
“There was not a single day that I got up in 20 years and said, ‘I don’t want to go to work today.’ And we were there on assembly lines working elbow to elbow and two foot across from each other.
“Everybody was there to help you if you needed it — even management. You were not an employee or number to management. Mr. Joe and the others would come out and talk to you and treated you as family. We had great supervisors like George Kyle, Charlie Morris, Joe Fuller, John Hutchinson and Billy Joe Sanford. You just had great people to work for. Long as you came in and did your job, it was a great place to work. Later, I worked at several other places and nothing else matched up to it.”
Then came the dark day in late 1989 when word came that the plant was running out of time.
“They had to give us 60-day notice, so they got us all together and told us all at one time what had happened. I was just devastated. It was the only job I had ever had. I thought, ‘What am I going to do next?’ You felt like somebody pulled the rug out from under you and stabbed you in the heart. I thought the world had come to an end,” recollected who Hutchinson, who wouldn’t trade the experience for anything.
Hard work but fond memories
Dorothy Dot McPeak, 87, of the Norene community, started at Robertshaw/Lux Clock in May 1966 and worked there for more than 23 years, up until the factory closed.
“I started downstairs on the wall clock assembly line and later worked the alarm-vibrator machine and then I was on the timer line working on the rack,” she recalled. “When I moved upstairs, I operated the automatic PVS machine, the Bodine machine, the charger, upper works and the bottom-dimpled machines.”
She noted that the plant reflected a family atmosphere where strong relationships were formed over the years and where friends “celebrated birthdays, babies born and genuine caring for each other.”
“The years I spent there was hard work, but I have many fond memories of the people who worked there. It was a sad time when the factory closed and affected many lives,” said McPeak.
Lawman worked all over
Eugene Roberts, chief deputy with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, began his working career as a teenager at Robertshaw’s Lux Clock Division.
“I worked there from 1968 to 1995. I started when I was 17 in floor service and carried component parts to operators so they could assemble them. I next went to the sub-assembly line and then was promoted into the supervisor trainee program. Then I went from supervisor to assistant general foreman to general foreman,” said Roberts, who lives near Carthage.
“I grew up at Lux. I was just a kid and was treated like part of the family. It was a great place.
Ernest Weatherly hired me, and Joe Gwynne Atkinson was plant manager. Mr. Atkinson was a very strong-governed person and accomplished. He was very demanding, wanting things done and done right and he had a really good heart.
“I was at Lebanon from 1968 to 1977. Then I was transferred to the Carthage location where we made a day-night setback thermostat. We made a lot of pendulum clocks and wall-mounted clocks.
“I left sometime in the early ’80s. I was laid off for weeks and then I returned to the Lebanon plant in 1982 for a period of time and then was transferred to the Cookeville plant. I was put over the electronics department, and one of the things we made were transfusers. We also made vibra switchers that went on oil rigs and on semi-trucks. We did a lot of electronics associations with that with circuit boards. We had about 100 employees in Cookeville,” Roberts said.
“After that I transferred to the Algood plant in the early ’90s. We made thermostats and ran three shifts. We probably had between 150 to 160 employees. Then I went to Mexico and brought a product line out of Mexico to the Burgess Falls Exit plant near Cookeville. I went up there in probably ’97 or ’98. After that I left Robertshaw and started as a deputy in Smith County.”
Great place for hometown boy
J.H. Drennon of Lebanon proved to be a Lux/Robertshaw lifer, giving over 40 years of service to the company from 1958 to 2000. He began his career at Lux putting springs in clocks but soon foreman Atkinson made him a stock boy.
“I stayed in stock all the way through the whole thing. After I started, they moved the stock house into two warehouses out behind the building. After we expanded the original building, we moved in more stuff down here from Connecticut, and they made me supervisor of the stock house. What we did was deliver parts out of the warehouse to the lines. At that time, we had two assembly lines. One made the inner works of a clock, and the second line made the finished clock and put the case on it,” remembered Drennon.
“As we expanded, we grew into having a production-control system, and I became the production-control manager with the next promotion,” he said of the role in which he ordered supplies, making sure they got to the right place at the right time. “Eventually they closed the Connecticut plant and moved it all down here, which gave us more to do. The job got bigger and bigger, and we started moving sections to other sites.”
After Drennon became materials-control manager, Robertshaw opened a plant in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, from 1986-1987, but it never panned out.
“We didn’t stay in Haiti very long,” he said. “We had moved a portion of the work to Mexico just past Laredo, Texas. My responsibility was to move the stock, so I went to Haiti and to Nuevo Laredo and Torreon, Mexico.
“Then they started closing this place up and moved me to Knoxville. I was still in materials control. My last few years were in Knoxville, and I was in Cookeville when I retired. We basically went from making alarm clocks into the timer business and into thermostats when we went to Knoxville. The last 10 years they were mainly making thermostats for automobiles.
“We had Lux Clock and that turned into Robertshaw, and Robertshaw turned into Siebe Group. I worked for them 40 years, and the last five years was terrible, but, up to that last five, to me, an old hometown boy born in Lebanon and who lived in Lebanon, it was a great place to work. That was because different companies were buying us and were moving us everywhere and hiring new managers that didn’t know what we were doing. I liked every day I worked at Lux, except for the last five years. It wasn’t really Lux,” said Drennon of the place time has passed by but that remains entrenched in his and many of his colleagues’ memory banks.