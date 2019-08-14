Wilson County resident Mario Gallione has been promoted to senior vice president at Genesco. He is currently the president of the company’s Journeys division.
Gallione has worked at Genesco for 42 years. He was named president of Journeys in September 2017 after serving as chief merchandising officer of the Journeys Group since 2010.
Gallione began his career with the Company in the Chicago-area serving as a part-time Jarman sales associate in 1977.
Danny Ewoldsen, the president of the Johnston & Murphy division, was also named a senior vice president.