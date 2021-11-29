Gladeville Middle School and Mt. Juliet Middle School were state middle school recipients of a Career Technical Education grant worth $9,200 per school from the Tennessee Department of Education.
For the past two years, the TDOE awarded start-up funding for middle school STEM and CTE programs. This year, in addition to start-up grants, schools that previously received funding were eligible to apply for expansion STEM and CTE grants. Middle school CTE Start-Up and Expansion Grants were awarded to schools in 15 districts.
In their applications, grant recipients demonstrated the ability to align courses from middle school to high school, provide meaningful career guidance and advisement, and expand upon employer partnerships to create pathways for students. Grant funds will be available to districts on Dec. 1.
“Wilson County is excited to receive this grant to expand our middle school healthcare career exploration programs,” Wilson County Schools CTE Director Jake Hammond said in the news release. “The grant will allow us to purchase equipment and materials necessary to prepare students to enter high school health science programs, as well as exposing students to industry standard healthcare equipment.”
TDOE Commissioner Penny Schwinn said in a news release that "ensuring our students have access to high-quality work-based learning opportunities, STEM, and career and technical education is essential to building college and career readiness.”