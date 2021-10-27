It was a little lump on the road.
Then it moved.
While setting out water bottles for her daily run in Gladeville, something caught Tracy Bullard’s eye as she eased her car along the route at 7 a.m. one morning.
It was a baby possum, and it wasn’t playing possum. It was really hurt, likely a victim of a car. An animal lover to the core and a long-time nurse with that special kind of heart that craves to heal, Bullard’s natural instinct stopped her cold, and she ran to help.
“I thought he was dead,” Bullard said. “A tiny fur ball, still, on the road. But he raised his head.”
Bullard works part-time at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital in Nashville with an oncologist. When she was a little girl, injured creatures were her muse. She rescued a baby snake and her parents found her sleeping with it.
A couple of years ago she rescued Turner, an injured bay horse, after Bullard met a couple who had an accident while the horse was in their trailer. She nursed the horse back to health over two years.
“There was a lot of blood and I scooped him (the baby possum) up with a towel, but he was breathing,” said Bullard.
She said she didn’t want the animal to “die alone on a road. I wanted to bring him to my farm and give him a comfortable place to pass,” she said.
She named the possum George after Country Music Hall of Famer George “Possum” Jones, even though she didn’t think the animal would survive.
The nurse took to Google for suggestions for a cure. Applesauce through a syringe was her first move to save George.
“He could not lift his head,” she said.
George was about six inches long including his weird looking tail. He was a baby.
Bullard spent many nights with hourly feedings of sugar water, Pedialyte and baby food to the possum
While Bullard usually has a Bible in hand at her weekly Tuesday morning Bible Study group at Body Kneads in Lebanon, she came to the group with another item recently — George.
Her Bible classmates were a bit baffled and wary because possums are one of God’s not so beautiful creatures.
“He has inner beauty,” said Bullard. “Some of the best treasures in life have inner beauty. As we say, beauty is in the eye of the beholder!”
George got stronger and stronger under Bullard’s care, and he surprisingly escaped his little home in a deep bucket about three days into his stay at the nurse’s home.
“I went to check, and he was gone,” said Bullard. “I found him on the back porch, shivering.”
His next recuperation home was a dog carrier at Bullard’s farm. He had a bad injury on his right neck and shoulder, but he slowly learned to hobble, and Bullard even was able to take him on a short walk.
However, she knew he needed a more secure recuperation environment. She called Walden’s Puddle Wildlife Center of Greater Nashville in Joelton. It is well known for providing care to sick or injured Tennessee wildlife.
“I reached out to them,” said Bullard. “I knew they could finish out the rehabilitation process that’s best for George. I think they can set him up better in his natural habitat. Selfishly, I’d like to keep him.”
Apparently, it’s against the law to own wildlife.
After six days of caring for George, Bullard made the trek to Walden’s Puddle to drop off the possum.
Walden’s Puddle Animal Care Manager Kalynn Turpin said possums are one of their more frequent patients. She said this early fall was the second wave of baby possums finding their way for their care.
She noted his neck wound was infected and they had to keep him from being hydrated.
“George has a lot of deficits,” she said.
Founded more than 30 years ago, Walden’s Puddle takes in about 2,000 injured or orphaned wildlife a year; from fawns, to turtles, to foxes to birds and possums. Turpin said in the past few weeks they released a lot of their healed patients.
She said it was important for people who find injured or orphaned wildlife to assess the situation and see if its mother is nearby. Then call Walden’s Puddle at (615) 559-WILD (9453).
“It’s wonderful Tracy is so compassionate,” said Turpin. “She took the time, and we’d love more people to be so compassionate.”