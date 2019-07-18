Hundreds of guests got their first glimpse of Gladeville Middle School last Sunday as the district formally opened the doors to the latest school in the district.
The school, located at 8275 Stewarts Ferry Pike, will house sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students, with a capacity of about 1,500 students, according to Wilson County Deputy Director of Schools Mickey Hall.
The official school colors are green and gold, with the Wildcats as the mascot.
Former West Wilson Middle School assistant principal Bethany Wilson is the school’s first principal and said she could not be more excited about this school year and the future of the school.
“I think the evidence is here how much our county is investing in our children when you look at the facility here — state-of-the-art technology in every classroom with our digital touchscreen displays. We have a one-to-one Chromebook for every student. We are truly preparing our students for the jobs of the future,” Wilson said.
Gladeville Middle School teacher Marissa Miller moved to the school from West Wilson and said she believes the technology throughout the school would excite students.
“The technology is great. I think the students are going to love it because it’s so different,” she said.
Miller said she’s excited about the sound system, which allows for her voice to be clearer for students. The system, which includes a portable microphone, has the ability to disconnect whenever a teacher leaves the classroom.
“Say I had to step outside to talk to a student or another teacher, the students inside the classroom would not be able to hear,” Wilson said.
One of the more popular classrooms was the zSpace computer lab, which features interactive, virtual reality computers that students use through specialized classes.
Gladeville Middle School teacher Kristy Johnson, who will teach the STEM class, said the technology has the ability to captivate students and push their education beyond objectives and testing.
Through different programs, students can explore medical, technical and historical aspects of the world.
Gladeville parent Tommy Williams was enthusiastic about the amount of technology and the opportunities her daughter and other Gladeville Middle School students would have.
“I was blown away by the science labs. The technology that they have put and invested in this school is everything that every kid deserves,” said Williams, who said students, parents and staff seem rejuvenated with the new school.
The school will alleviate crowding at Mt. Juliet and West Wilson middle schools.