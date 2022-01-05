Former Wilson County Republican Party chair Terri Nicholson said she is running for the Wilson County District 18 County Commission seat against incumbent Lauren Breeze.
Breeze said she will be running for re-election as an Independent candidate for the district which represents northwest Wilson County.
Nicholson, a member of the Tennessee GOP State Executive Committee, said that she is running as a Republican for the county commission because she said she “supports full transparency, fiscal responsibility, which includes low taxes, limited government, and also constitutional freedoms. Those are important attributes of the Republican Party that the voters and taxpayers identify with in Wilson County. I am also running for this commission seat because it’s imperative that resolutions are not tabled indefinitely that can directly impact our county infrastructure.
“I am running for District 18 County Commissioner because the district needs accountable leadership to the taxpayers and voters of our district. Accountable leadership means that management of taxpayer dollars should always be handled in an efficient and responsible way. The voters of District 18 can achieve that needed goal by giving me their vote of confidence to which I will be honored to receive.”
Breeze said that she wants to provide some nonpartisanship to the commission.
“The issues that the commission deals with are nonpartisan — ensuring we all have ambulance service, public schools are funded, law enforcement and the jail is staffed, and other county services. I will be running Independent so I can represent the residents in my district and not a political party,” Breeze said.
Nicholson said that accountability is important to the local government process.
“Commissioners provide overall organizational leadership, and taxpayers expect them to be held accountable to creating paths of better management of our tax dollars,” she said. “We have watched the debt in our districts continually grow. Raising taxes is advocated for when there is not a full understanding of how much revenue is in the budget of departments that have the largest impact on the overall county budget. Our commissioners should be educated in these numbers.”
She said she has worked as a substitute teacher at Lakeview Elementary and Mt. Juliet Middle School and has helped in fundraising at the schools, including working as a volunteer at fundraising events.
“My political career has been helpful to the voters and taxpayers of District 18 by bringing a better understanding of how local government should operate,” she said. “It is a blessing to run as a Republican for County Commissioner because this has never been an option in Wilson County.”