Enjoying the senior breakfast were Grafton Baine, a Wilson Central High School graduate; Ellis Kelley, a Watertown High School graduate; Abby Tidwell and Morgan Brown, WCHS graduates; Ian Fryer, a WHS graduate. Front row, Lana Fennell and Maddie Christian, WCHS graduates; Carson Cowan, a WHS graduate; and Ethan Price, a Mt. Juliet High School graduate.
Wilson Central High School student Ashten Williams leads the graduates walking the halls of Southside School in celebration of their graduation from high school. She is joined by Southside teachers Melissa Granstaff (left) and Tracy Filson.
Former Southside Assistant Principal Clint Dennison poses with former students Carson Cowan, Aleia Fish and Morgan Brown. The students are graduates from Watertown High School.
Lexi Walker. Christine Evans, Makenzie Slipman, Lila Klaers and Mia Jones post for second grade teacher Connie Edwards-Jordan. The students graduated from Wilson Central High School.
Avril Sharp, a Wilson Central High School graduate, shares a moment with Lebanon High School graduate Haley Reese looking at a Southside yearbook.
Hayden Shults and Evan Riggan, Wilson Central High School graduates, talk while at the Southside School senior breakfast on May 18 at Southside.
Former Southside School Assistant Principal Clint Dennison, poses with Ian Carter Fryer, a Watertown High School graduate and Ethan Price, a Mt. Juliet High School graduate.
Southside School sixth graders Paiton Stark, Caylee Woolbright and Callie Standridge cheered on the recent high school graduates who once attended Southside.
Recent high school graduates went back to their elementary school, Southside School in Lebanon, for the annual senior breakfast at Southside.
Approximately 60 Wilson County Schools graduates returned to their elementary school to attend a celebration in their honor.
The students were able to speak to students they haven’t seen in years, those who attended other schools after leaving Southside, which is a kindergarten through eighth grade school. They also shared memories by looking at old photos from yearbooks and scrapbooks.
The graduates attended at least six high schools, including a large group from Wilson Central High School, and others from Mt. Juliet High School, Watertown High School, Portland High School and Centennial High School in Franklin.
After the visit, the students lead by WCHS senior Ashten Williams, were applauded by current Southside students as the seniors walked the corridors leading to the school’s gymnasium. There they were able to watch videos of their eighth-grade year, as well as the kindergarten year.
Former Southside teachers Mandy Winfree and Amber Cowan, both who have left the profession, enjoyed seeing their former students.
“A lot of them kind of forget what it’s like to be in elementary and middle school,” Cowan said. “To be perfectly honest, we forget some of them. I’m not going to lie. It’s so neat to see them come back to where it all started and see their friends again. So, they get to come back to their roots which is so special.
Winfree added, “we taught them in sixth grade, and I had some of them in second grade as well, but they change so much. It’s just surreal getting to see them come back as adults.
Cowan, whose daughter is in the current graduating class, said that she has more of a bond with the young people in this class.
“A lot of the teachers these kids went through Southside with have moved to other schools or retired,” Winfree said. “We really wanted to see them. When you teach here at Southside, it was like a home. It’s family.”
MJHS graduate Haley Reese said, “it was just cool seeing everybody. I went to Mt. Juliet and didn’t go to high school with many of them.
Lily Webber, who went to WCHS, said she enjoyed seeing the other students, even though a good number of them attended WCHS with her.
Jennifer Fryer, who has taught at Southside for 29 years, said “today is the highlight of my year, my career. We love seeing these kids come back. It means the world to us. My son is in this class as well, and very special. All of these kids are family to us. Best day of the year.”