The Granville Museum-Historic Granville recently dedicated a bench in memory of the late Harold and Beverley Sutton beside the 1880 Sutton General Store and a bench in memory of the late Cindy Maxwell Givens Harris.
Harold and Beverley Sutton of Mt. Juliet came to Granville in May 2000 and saw a general store with the same name as Harold’s father but of no relationship. Harold purchased the store from the owners’ grandchildren.
Harold and Beverley opened the store in May 2001 and in 2007 gave the store to the Granville Museum.
Harold also helped to start the Sutton Ole Time Music Hour with his love of bluegrass music.
“They undertook a project no one else would have ever done, preserving history and making Granville a destination,” President of Granville Museum- Historic Granville Randall Clemons said in a news release.
Cindy Maxwell Givens Harris’ mother, Judy Brown Maxwell, was a native of Granville. Cindy was a longtime teacher in Gladeville.
After she retired, she became a volunteer tour guide in the 1880 Sutton Historic Home. Her husband,
Randy, was a guide in the Pioneer Village.
“Cindy was a dedicated volunteer that we miss greatly. She had a great passion for Granville and was such asset to us,” President of Granville Museum- Historic Granville Randall Clemons said in a news release.