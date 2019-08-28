Every year volunteers tie hundreds of lime green bows which will be placed on mailboxes, monuments, fences, light posts and even cars to raise awareness for the Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk event on Saturday, Sept. 14.
All proceeds from the purchase of green bows go to assist people in Wilson County and surrounding communities who are facing a financial hardship due to a cancer diagnosis and treatment.
The community is invited to help Paint The Town Green in support of Sherry’s Run by purchasing a green bow for $10.
Green bows can be purchased in several different ways:
• At the Sherry’s Run office at 110 Babb Dr. in Lebanon on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• At the retail event on Thursday, Aug. 29 from 5-8 p.m. at Culver’s, 35 Old Pleasant Grove Road in Mt. Juliet
• When registering for the 16th annual Sherry’s Run 5K at www.sherrysrun.org or by paper registration form
• Contact the Sherry’s Run office at (615) 925-2592 or info@sherrysrun.org.
• Purchase or pick up a previously ordered green bow at the event site (623 West Main St. in Lebanon) on Thursday, Sept. 12 or Friday, Sept. 13 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. or Saturday, Sept. 14 from 6:30-8 a.m.