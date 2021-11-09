Dozens gathered at the outlet mall in Lebanon nearly a week after Halloween because the holiday didn’t produce any treats for one Lebanon boy who was hospitalized over the spooky weekend.
Last Saturday’s trunk-or-treat event featured about a dozen vehicles, some decorated with a Halloween theme, providing candy to help 6-year-old Camden Phillips celebrate the holiday.
Jammie Phillips, Camden’s mother, said he was admitted to Vanderbilt Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital the Friday night before Halloween with orbital cellulitis, which is a sinus infection that spreads behind his eye.
Phillips said it was Camden’s eighth hospital admission because of his asthma.
“He was really excited to wear his (T-rex) dinosaur costume,” said Phillips, who said her son was released the day after Halloween. “I told him I was sorry he didn’t get to go trick or treating. He just kept saying, ‘It’s OK Mom.’ ”
Phillips said Camden became slightly upset when he realized there was no candy left from his sister’s Halloween haul. That prompted Jammie to seek volunteers that would allow Camden to trick-or-treat at their home with candy she would provide.
Her friend Heather Lynn suggested posting the invitation on a community social media site.
“And then she took over,” Phillips said.
“I just asked her what she thought about doing a trunk-or-treat and getting everybody together who wants to offer their candy and letting him experience it with other kids dressed up so he’s not the only one,” Heather Lynn said.
The event brought together 15 more kids in costumes, acquaintances and strangers who wanted to continue celebrating Halloween while doing a good deed.
“We just decided to pull out our Halloween stuff and come back. We thought it was a good opportunity to do something nice and get to know others in the community,” said Beth Ward, of Lebanon, who read about the event on Facebook. “It’s just nice to bring the community together and see so many people you don’t even know come together and do something nice for someone.”
April Basham of Murfreesboro also saw the post on Facebook and drove to Lebanon for the event.
“I love Halloween and we don’t get a lot of trick or treaters and our house, so we try to do a lot of trunk-or-treats so that we can participate,” she said. “It’s about a 45-minute drive up here, but the cause made it even more worth it.”
The event also received support from the Loud-n-Obnoxious Cruzers car club, which has a clubhouse set up at the outlet mall.
“We’re here to try and provide for the local community in Middle Tennessee,” said car club president Tom Loftis, who said he heard about the Phillips’ situation. “We had candy left over, so as a community and group, we came together to try and hook them up.”
Phillips said the support from Saturday’s event was more than she could have imagined.
“It’s overwhelming. I’m very appreciative because these are complete strangers. They don’t know us. I don’t really know how to express my gratitude. I’m just really thankful and I know Camden is, too. He was really excited to come today. He kept calling it his Halloween party,” she said. “It’s candy, but it’s more than that.