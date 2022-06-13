Summer begins Tuesday, June 21 but it is sure going to feel like summer this week with heat and humidity and a few pop-up thunderstorms.
High temperatures are going to be around 92 degrees and dropping only to around 70 degrees at night. I would not be surprised if some places reached 100 degrees this week.
As the weekend arrives it will be slightly cooler on Saturday with highs near 82 degrees and lows near 60 degrees.
We have already picked up our normal rainfall for the entire month of June and we are only halfway through the month.
With the heat and humidity increasing it is likely there will be a pop-up storm somewhere in the county on many afternoons, but they will be isolated.
The best chance of showers will come late in the week, but most areas are not needing rain too much after storms last week. Between June 5-10, parts of Wilson County picked up 4½ inches of rain. Sumner County had more than five inches of rain in that time.
This week's weather fun fact - did you know that lightning is hotter than the surface of the sun? A bolt can reach a temperature of 50,000 degrees and the surface of the sun is around 10,000 degrees.
Steve Norris provides information to Emergency Management Agencies in many counties in Tennessee. Contact him at weather1@charter.net with questions, to provide a weather update for your area or to suggest topics for his column.