I envy many of you. You’ve known this community as home for most or all your lives. Your neighbors are like family — or if they’re not, they’re at least familiar. Even the Hatfields and McCoys knew each other well, right?
My family moved so much when we were little that my brother, just a year older than me, had six homes before first grade. The bonus for me was that he repeated first grade because of it, and that meant we advanced through my entire school career together. We told everyone we were twins and to this day many still believe it.
It grew in me a wanderer, I suppose. I’ve been to all 50 states and now, as a new Tennessean, am living in my seventh. I’ve owned license tags coast to coast but have high hopes that this is my last. There’s just something about Wilson County and the neighbors I’m already getting to know here that feels like home. Finally.
I know I’m not alone. Nearly every conversation I have here includes mention of so many new people moving in, flocking here to escape high prices elsewhere (or allegedly to cash in on record sales prices and “git while the gittin’s good”).
I’m pretty sure that, unless you’re the developer, it’s not particularly exciting seeing familiar pastures transforming into new developments. Truth? I don’t love that, either. I kinda hate it.
My husband and I have long owned a tiny cabin in Alabama that is our own little slice of heaven and a retreat when we crave escape. Seeing that area change hurts my heart, even as I know that it’s true what they say: The only constant in life is change. Someday my kids will likely enjoy great property values because of it; I just wish that any changes could honor nature and leave it intact. Fresh air matters.
Jim and I are settling into a hundred-year-old house here and already I love the way the floorboards creak as I walk from room to room. There are a million things to fix, and I can’t even imagine when that will happen, but yesterday a juvenile red-tailed hawk sat in my window and stared at me not five feet away for 10 minutes before effortlessly flying off. It was magical, and I’m still enthralled.
This morning, after several days of blessed rain, I’m smiling out at the motley garden we’re setting out to grow. Overnight there is a field of weeds between the tiny plants that I hope will become salad, and I’ll spend my morning uprooting them. I’ve never grown a tomato or vegetables, other than a tiny potted plant a decade ago, so I’m equally nervous and excited. I have so much to learn.
That’s actually my favorite place to be.
Anytime I feel that mixture of giddy curiosity and fear, I know something wonderful is about to happen. Two years ago, I stepped onto a dirt trail alone that stretches from the bottom of the U.S. to the top, and I started walking. I had no clue what might happen that day or any that would follow, but I knew I wanted to find out. Three weeks later, after 209 miles and a whole lot of blisters and adventures under the sky, I had my answer. I suppose I’ll smile at those memories for the rest of my days.
I feel that same mix of nervous newness here. I spend a lot of time wandering my rooms and daydreaming about the friends I hope I’ll make and adventures we’ll have. The walls are newly painted, but our furniture hasn’t even arrived.
It’s an open slate filled with possibilities.
Cheryl Lewis lives in Watertown and previously wrote for newspapers in Alabama and Georgia, as well as Ladies Home Journal magazine. She is a professional book editor and teaches woodturning and art around the country. She can be reached at cheryl@almostfirewood.com. Seriously. Write her.