With summer grocery budgets stretched thin for families with children normally using free or reduced lunch programs during the school year, the Mt. Juliet Help Center is providing free nonperishable groceries such as breakfasts, lunches and snacks for elementary through high school kids and their younger siblings who live in west Wilson County.
Mt. Juliet Help Center Executive Director Caroline Smith said there is no registration required and the program is open to any student in need with no restrictions.
“The idea is to fill the gap for kids out of school for summer break,” she said.
This is the fourth year for the program that started May 31 and will last through July 23. Last year the program provided 500 boxes of food. There are two locations to pick up food boxes: The Mt. Juliet Help Center (3495B N. Mt. Juliet Rd.) offers food boxes on Saturdays from 9-11 and Providence United Methodist Church (2292 S. Rutland Rd.) on Tuesdays from 4-6 p.m.
“We offer one box of food per child,” said Smith. “If families need to come both days, that’s OK too.”
A usual box contains mac-n-cheese, fruit cups, applesauce, peanut butter and crackers, juice boxes, SpaghettiOs, cereal cups, Ramen noodles, breakfast bars, granola, raisins, popcorn and non-refrigerated milk.
Mt. Juliet Help Center also serves more than 600 families regularly with its year-round monthly food disbursement. Smith said 547 families have been served already in 2022. The center also provides help with utility bills.
“We are seeing so much more demand for food and expect it to continue to increase with the way the economy is going,” said Smith. “We are very lucky to have several generous churches in our area that help out so much.”
County Help Center
While the Wilson County Community Help Center based in Lebanon does not offer a specific summer food program for students during the summer, it has stepped up its regular family food disbursements from last year, said Executive Director Karen Rudzinski.
The program has been in existence 34 years and serves the entire county. However, most of their clients come from the Lebanon and Watertown areas.
“We used to offer food and clothing dispersements every 60 days, but we’ve changed that to every 30 days now based on a family box of food for about five members,” said Rudzinski. “There is more of a need.”
A family box will contain meal essentials such as meat, bread, eggs and pasta.
“We feel these supplements will last a family up to three weeks,” said Rudzinski.
Proof of income is not required to receive a food box, proof of residency in Wilson County, a photo I.D. and Social Security number is required. Utility assistance is limited to $200 a year.
Rudzinski said their client demand went down during the pandemic, and she believes because people were not getting out and there were the pandemic stimulus checks.
The Wilson County Help Center is located at 203 W. High St. in Lebanon. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.