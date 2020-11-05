There’s an old saying in theatre – “the show must go on” – and despite the concerns for high school theatre productions during the pandemic, some schools are finding a way to produce live shows.
Wilson Central High School has decided to film its fall show for online viewing only.
Donations will be accepted to see the show, “Rumors”, and the monies raised will help the theatre department recover from the financial loss “that we suffered by not being able to hold productions in the spring due to the quarantine lockdown,” theatre director Katharine Ray said.
The donations will help the department produce a spring show of “Newsies” that may include in-person and online audiences, she said.
Green Hill High School’s theatre is under construction and the initial show will be a “Hawk Theatre Showcase” scheduled for Jan. 15 and 16.
Lebanon High School
Students are performing “The 39 Steps: A Live Radio Play” this month. Livestreaming will also take place.
“We are working with a smaller than usual cast who has been quarantining outside of school,” said theatre teacher and show director Candace Miranne. “They have all been wearing masks throughout the rehearsal process. The blocking has been blocked for as much social distance as possible.
“Theatre has been tough during COVID, but we have taken all of the necessary precautions to give our students a senior year show. Even though the fine arts world is taking a serious hit right now, it does not mean that we should give up.”
Watertown High School
The Watertown High School Purple Tiger Players will be presenting a production unlike any they’ve done before, according to theatre teacher and director Edie Pope.
A Watertown Troubadourian Christmas will be presented “Character Walk” style in downtown Watertown on Dec. 5 prior to the annual Christmas parade at 2 p.m. and prior to the tree lighting ceremony and community carol sing at 4 p.m.
“There will be a representation of an early town barber and the daughter of one of the town’s first grocers. We’ll see town heroes who’ve gone on before us, such as historian/author Lowell Bogle and ‘Mr. Watertown,’ Edsel Floyd, among others,” Pope said.
Actors will be located around the downtown square and parade route as people will move from actor to actor to hear intriguing stories told by students enacting real people from Watertown’s history.
“Accurate research has been conducted by students and friends of the theatre department and monologues have been written by students and a teacher,” Pope said.
MJCA
The school will present “Peter and the Starcatcher” this weekend at The Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. The show was there because the school’s theatre was damaged during the March tornadoes.
The show reveals the origins of Peter Pan, Wendy, the Lost Boys and Captain Hook. Molly, a young starcatcher-in-training, is included in their adventure.
“Theater teaches us to go with the unexpected, to adapt and move forward and this year has been just that. We are navigating new territory and exploring new ways to rehearse including rehearsals over Zoom, using face shields/masks and implementing daily temperature checks and more,” theatre teacher and director Kimberly Overstreet said.
THEATRE AT A GLANCE
Wilson Central High School
Performance: “Rumors”
Available: Online through private link provided after donation made at https://tinyurl.com/yxpa2ozp.
Lebanon High School
Performance: “The 39 Steps: A Live Radio Play”
When: Nov. 6, 7, 13 and 14, 7 p.m.
Where: Lebanon High School theatre, 500 Blue Devil Blvd., Lebanon
Tickets: $5. Go to https://www.wcschools.com/Domain/1970 to register and purchase tickets. Go to www.broadwayondemand.com for livestream tickets.
Watertown High School
Performance: “A Watertown Troubadourian Christmas”
When: Dec. 5, 2 and 4 p.m.
Where: Multiple locations in downtown Watertown
Mt. Juliet Christian Academy
Performance: “Peter and the Starcatcher”
When: Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 8 at 2 p.m.
Where: Capitol Theatre, 110 W. Main St., Lebanon
Tickets: $10 for adults, $8 for students 17.