Honoring veterans LEFT: Melissa Granstaff and her Southside Elementary School students were recognized at the recent Vietnam Veterans Association meeting at the Wilson County Fairgrounds for their support of the Vietnam Veterans Holiday Food Drive. Granstaff’s students (grades kindergarten-7) collected more than 75 holiday food boxes. RIGHT; Veterans Buddy Lyndall Granstaff and Wendell Donnell Granstaff received Quilts of Honor at the Vietnam Veterans Association meeting at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. Buddy served in the Army and Wendell served in the Air Force. The brothers were stationed about half a mile apart. The quilts are made by Linda Salerno.
