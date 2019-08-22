Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.