Former Mt. Juliet commissioner Brian Abston has beer-making under his belt.
Abston began experimenting in the hobby of brewing beers five years ago. Friday night at the Wilson County Fair, the years of fine tuning, mixing, and brewing paid off not only with two blue ribbons, one for his Light Belgian Ale blend and one for his Light Lager Pilsner, but he also snagged Best of Show.
Abston said he entered the Home Brewing Competition for the first time last year and didn’t do this well.
“So, I had a whole year to perfect my process for this year’s contest,” Abston said.
Abston said a few years ago he read an article about the hobby and thought it would be fun to try. Each batch is a six-week process and involves things like malts, hops, grains, making “wort”, yeast and fermentation.
“There’s nothing like making a perfect beer,” he said. “And, drinking it and being able to make it yourself.”
This past year Abston decided he would design his own labels for the bottles. His beer’s moniker is “Neyland’s Brew” and not the (too) obvious “Brian’s Brew.”
And, what has “Neyland” got to do with labeling his brew.
“Well, Leyland is my dog, part Great Dane and part Black Lab,” he said. “I thought it was cool to name the beers after him.”
The judging was by blind tasting and involved factors like clarity, aroma, initial impression, body and aftertaste. Abston estimated there were about 20 entries and each entry required three bottles of beer.
And, of course, when he left the fair Friday night and went home there was a mild celebration.
“I popped open one bottle of beer just for the heck of it.” he said.