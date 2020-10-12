Hundreds of Wilson County residents recently gathered in Lebanon and Mt. Juliet to walk and pray for the community in a show of unity.
The Wilson County Prayer Walk was sponsored by Everyone’s Wilson, a coalition of about 40 churches throughout the county that aims to further the Gospel and make a positive impact in the community.
More than 400 people participated in the event, which included several pastors who prayed for the county’s government, schools and law enforcement at stops along the walking route.
“We are grateful for this movement,” Green Hill Church pastor Daryl Crouch said. “We are grateful for what it means for our city. We love our community and we know the hope for our community is in Jesus.”
“Our world is so divided. You pick an issue and people are fighting about it right now,” Lebanon First United Methodist Church pastor Ryan Bennett said. “This was just to provide our community an opportunity to see something different.”
Crouch said the seed that positively changes the community is within the church.
“Sometimes we expect our community and our nation to reflect something different than what we would see in our churches and that’s just not the case,” he said. “We hope that the presence of the Lord — the inviting presence of Jesus — will be realized and actualized.”
“It was a time to focus on the commonality, set aside our agendas and just ask God to heal our land, bless our nation and to help us work on the issues and things we’re struggling with,” said Bennett, who said prayer is a powerful tool in unity.
For information about Everyone’s Wilson, go to everyoneswilson.org.