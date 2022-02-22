Wilson County voters will choose between two familiar candidates for the Wilson County mayor’s seat this year.
Candidate deadline for petition entries was last Thursday.
Former Wilson County Administrator of Elections Phillip Warren and current Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto filed for the Republican Primary.
Hutto, 61, has served as Wilson County mayor since 2010 and is seeking his fourth term. The Watertown native previously taught and coached at Lebanon High School before serving as assistant director of schools at the Lebanon Special School District from 2003 until 2010.
Warren, 64, was the elections administrator for more than 10 years until his retirement earlier this year. Warren, a former Wilson County Republican Party chairman, previously ran for state Senate in 1998.
The Wilson County Commission will have some shakeup as a handful of incumbents announced they would not seek re-election and several districts will have contested races.
The District 1 race will feature incumbent Robert Fields and former Wilson County school board member Wayne McNeese on the Republican side and Michelle Newton as an Independent.
District 6 will have Republican Beth Bowman challenging Independent Kevin Graves for the seat vacated by Kenny Reich.
Republican incumbent Kevin Costley will have a fellow Republican challenger in Frank Bush for the District 8 seat.
The District 9 race will feature five candidates. Independents incumbent Sara Patton and Luke McPeak join Republicans Barney Smith Jr., Jason Moore and Blake Hall on the ballot.
Tyler Chandler will challenge incumbent Dan Walker for the District 10 seat as Republicans, while Republicans Menda McCall Holmes and Haskell Evans will vie for the District 12 seat.
The District 13 race will feature Republicans Aaron Shane and Jeremy Hobbs.
Incumbent Independent Chris Dowell will face Republican challenger Kevin Mack in the District 15 race, while Republicans incumbent James “Rusty” Keith and Robert Pelt will square off in District 17.
Independent incumbent Lauren Breeze will face Republican Terri Nicholson in District 18.
Independents Reece Dowell and Mike Kurtz will look to fill the District 21 seat vacated by Annette Stafford.
Republican Wendell Marlowe will look to retain his District 22 seat against Independent Matt Wilson.
Republicans Jeremy Reich and Mark Young will vie for the District 23 seat, while Republicans John D. Benedict and Danny R. Clark will face off for the District 24 seat.
Early voting for the May 3 primary is set for April 13-28.
County residents can go to wilsonelections.com or call the election office at (615) 444-0216 with questions about the upcoming elections, redistricting, voter registration and absentee voting.