Repairs to the I-40 Sparta Pike overpass are scheduled to begin on Sunday, May 15, the Tennessee Department of Transportation said in a news release Thursday.
The work is expected to be completed by July 15, 2022, in time for the Tennessee State Fair at the nearby Wilson County Fairgrounds, the TDOT release said.
The concrete beam under the I-40 bridge was damaged March 10 by a dump truck with its truck bed still raised.
The emergency repair contract was awarded to Mid-State Construction Inc., for $837,418.33. Construction will include alternating, single-lane closures on Sparta Pike from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. and 8 p.m.–5 a.m. each day to avoid rush hour traffic.
It will also include a weekend-long closure of both northbound lanes of Sparta Pike from 8 p.m. Friday, June 3 to 8 a.m., Monday, June 6 to remove the damaged beam and set the new one. Sparta Pike northbound traffic will use a signed detour that will send vehicles to Maddox Simpson Parkway, US-231, and Tennessee Boulevard.
The overpass has been damaged four times in the last three years so TDOT has placed additional, lighted vertical clearance signs along the north and southbound lanes of Sparta Pike. Drivers can see the clearance height on three separate signs as they approach the bridge.
Motorists can get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras on their desktop or mobile device, at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic.