“When I try to tell people where I live, I just say look for the flowers,” Tava Hughes says, surprise in her eyes. “They say they’ve driven by dozens of times on the way to other places and never noticed them. How can you not notice a field of flowers? They haven’t even looked up.”
I couldn’t miss them. After leisurely meandering six miles southbound along Highway 70 once I’d left Interstate 40 at Exit 239 (Watertown/Lebanon), the splash of color on the right snagged my attention. Someone obviously has a green thumb and I (she who can barely keep succulents alive) wanted to learn the secret.
“You can put in your earbuds and enjoy the beauty and ignore the road,” said Hughes, chuckling as she invited me to wander through the flowers with scissors and a bucket. For a mere $10, she welcomes locals who want to make an appointment and take a bodacious bouquet of cheer home.
The field awash with the vibrant colors of her flower garden is actually her backyard and one she considers an oasis. The only fly in the ointment is that the traffic scooting past on Highway 70 creates more noise than she and her husband, John, had anticipated when purchasing the property four years ago. Now it’s just something they tune out.
“I really like it here, though I miss my friends,” said Tava, who says her “real name” is Jane, but her grandfather’s Welsh term of endearment for her stuck. “We came here from Ohio to help out my son and his wife, who are both Vanderbilt nurses and live seven miles from here, with our grandchildren. Our daughter lives in Decatur, Georgia, and is a medic going to PA school.” She’s very proud of her family and is beaming as she mentions them.
“I meet all kinds of cool people who come by,” she said, smiling. “The flowers are booming but are actually an afterthought. My idea was to get four families who like to eat pretty much the same things I like to eat and give them a box of veggies each week. We began raising nine vegetables but kept having garden fails. It’s soul sucking when you have plants you started from seed then eight weeks later put in the ground and you nurture them, but they fail.
“So now we’re going 100 percent in another direction,” she said. “We’ll have a small garden for us, then we’ll continue to raise and sell only the vegetables that have been thriving — garlic, okra, pink-eye purple-hull peas, flowers and skip the rest. Why would we want to struggle to grow something that has not been growing?”
Tava, who worked at a produce auction in Ohio, said anyone who gardens knows you always wind up with surplus.
“I was just lucky that it was simple for me to take my extra to work,” she said of her previous job. “I’m a sharer and I like people coming out. Besides,” she said, grinning, “I just like making what my grandma used to call ‘mad money.’ ”
It was fun to meet her and discover all we have in common, like a love for camping and kayaking, and all we don’t, since I can’t seem to grow anything but hardy weeds. By Labor Day, even her flowers and veggies will be exhausted for the year.
“Not enough rain, so everything is fading fast,” she said. I’m glad the opposite is true of our budding friendship.
Cheryl Lewis lives in Watertown and previously wrote for newspapers in Alabama and Georgia. She can be reached at cheryl@almostfirewood.com. If you’d like to connect with Tava Hughes, her email is tavajane@yahoo.com.