CHATTANOOGA — One day in 1916, businessman John A. Wiley Sr. was motoring along Old Byrd’s Mill Road and wound up steering his Model T Ford off the road. He quickly found himself and his tin lizzie upside down in South Chickamauga Creek.

Walking away from the accident, he called local mechanic Ernest Holmes Sr. and asked if he would extract his vehicle from the creek bed. Thinking it to be a quick fix, the garage owner agreed. With the assistance of eight men, it was six hours later before Holmes, using block and tackle, retrieved the crumpled car from the creek.

