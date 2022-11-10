With the holiday season upon us, I have been thinking of how to get the most out of this special time of the year. It has been estimated that we Americans just spent $8 billion on Halloween. That’s right — $8 billion. And it was over in a night.

Now we are headed headlong toward Thanksgiving. Christmas will be here “before you know it.” Sometimes I find the “speed’ of life a bit unsettling. I am not alone.

