My wife, Kathy, and I made our annual November trip to the Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge area to Christmas shop a few weeks ago. After over four decades of marriage, I suppose most couples settle into some kind of routine. Our mornings play out like this. She sleeps late, and I do breakfast on my own.

I am now convinced 90% of the people who travel to Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge never enjoy pancakes at home. That’s the reason they all show up at pancake houses to stand in line for hours waiting to wade into the sticky, culinary delight. I, for one, do not enjoy standing in line in sub-freezing temperatures, so I get out early and beat the on-foot traffic.

Tags

Recommended for you