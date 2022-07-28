We take so many things for granted in this great country of ours. Did you know in 1922 (100 years ago) only 3% of the farms in the U.S. had electricity? Not until 1935, (just 83 years ago), with the formation of the Rural Electrification Administration, did electric power begin to become available on a grand scale for rural America.

When I was a boy in the 1950s, the heat of summer nights in the Brim Hollow was broken only by gentle breezes from beneath lazy shade trees, and a small oscillating fan which attempted to stir the night air. Later, back at the home place, my family installed window fans which did little more than move the sticky night air. They did, however, bring some relief.

