Job declared, “Man who is born of woman is a few days and full of trouble.”

Over 3,000 years later, American writer and philosopher, Henry David Thoreau wrote, “The mass of men live lives of quiet desperation.” M. Scott Peck in his modern masterpiece, “The Road Less Traveled,” put it even more succinctly. He wrote “Life is difficult.” Chief Ten Bears in the movie “The Outlaw Josey Wales,” referred to our time here as “the struggle of life.” An old hymn from my childhood echoes these words: “It’s not an easy road.”

