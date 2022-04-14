I received a special email from an old friend a few years back. Well, actually, she is not old. She is my age, which makes her … young. We do, however, go back a long way. You might say she is a young, old friend.
In her email she wrote, “I had a new, large-print edition of the Bible
on Sunday at church. It was nice and new, not a wrinkle in it.”
It seems my friend had a habit of sitting in the pew behind my late mother during Sunday School and church. This, of course was some years ago. She referred to my mother as “Miss Mary Helen.”
My friend continued, “I caught a movement out of the corner of my eye and I observed your mother jotting down the passage the pastor was going to read. Then I noticed how many notations there were in her Bible. No matter what page she turned to … notations. What a good idea! I did the same. She obviously had some other thoughts, because she wrote down a few more during the service.”
“Not a nice feeling, but I envied that Bible, still do,” she wrote.
“After the service, she (Miss Mary Helen) came to me and told me how much she admired my new Bible. She wanted to look at it. She seemed impressed with its newness. I was very surprised and told her so. I confessed my sin of envying her well-used Bible. I told her I couldn’t wait for mine to look like hers … personal. It was her turn to be surprised.
“I told her, as I sat in the pew, I wanted to just go through and start writing something – anything – to make it as distinguished as hers. Surely, a Bible with that many ‘jots’ in it is well loved. She and I both looked at our Bibles a little differently – before and after the conversation. Mine is still not nearly as distinguished as hers.
“If I noticed it, I wondered what impression it made on you. I know my thoughts on her Bible, but I wondered about yours. There must be memories connected to it. She was a wonderful person and I miss seeing her,” she continued.
Well, I have many thoughts about our mother’s Bible.
Several years ago, she was sharing with me a list of her most cherished possessions. Near the top of the list was her “marked Bible.” In later years, she requested a Bible which was lighter in weight.
Mother liked to hold her Bible when she read it. Her old Bible was getting too heavy for her to hold. And somewhere along the way someone gave her a large-print Bible. But her “marked Bible’ remained her favorite.
I like to call it her “working Bible.” Over the years she worked it over. Her written entries included notes, scriptural references, and insights along with underlining. Notes run up and down the margins. Mother didn’t just read her Bible, she labored over it. She dug into it.
“And these words, which I command thee this day, shall be in thine heart: And thou shalt teach them diligently unto thy children, and shall talk about them when thou sitteth in thine house, and when thou walkest by the way, and when thou liest down and when thou riseth up.” Deuteronomy 6:6-7
In her declining years my mother became legally blind, and she could no longer read her Bible. But years of poring over her “marked Bible” imprinted its words and its principles in her heart and mind. “Miss Mary Helen” could still quote scripture with the best of them right up until a few days before her departure for that Heavenly realm.
And she had a favorite verse for every situation under the sun.
Her very favorite goes like this:
“Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths. (Proverbs 3:5-6)
Mother’s old “marked Bible” symbolized a great truth about God’s word captured by a slogan I once heard in Al-Anon: “It works, if you work it.”
Jack McCall is a motivational humorist, Southern storyteller and author.