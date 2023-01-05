My late mother, Mary Helen Brim McCall, was a phenomenal person. I suppose every boy who had a nurturing mother felt her to be phenomenal. Mine was not only very intelligent, but she also had loads of “common sense.” You know what they say about common sense – “common sense is not so common.”

In today’s world there seems to be less and less application of sound thinking. In some quarters I almost detect a disdain for those who insist on relying on the wisdom of the ages.

