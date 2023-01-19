Author and internationally acclaimed speaker Matthew Keller has written a number of marvelous books. In those books he consistently refers to one of the greatest enemies of our bettering ourselves as members of the human race. He calls it resistance.

Having lived out the better part of my allotted years, I would tend to agree. Resistance is everywhere. People of all walks of life resist change, children resist the teaching of their parents, lawbreakers resist arrest – the list goes on and on.