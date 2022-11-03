I suppose, of all the smells of country living, the smell of skunks or hogs is the most odoriferous (I was going to write “odorous,” but I discovered the word “odoriferous” when I looked it up in Webster’s Dictionary.)

Of course, the smell of rotten eggs should be right up there with skunks and hogs, but the smell of rotten eggs just doesn’t have the staying around power of the other two.

