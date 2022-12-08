It just doesn’t snow in these parts like it once did. When I was a boy attending school in Smith County we could look forward to two or three big snows every winter. I say “big” in the sense that they were big snowfalls for our region of the world, usually four to six inches in accumulation.

Students could count on missing at least 10 days of school due to snow. One winter we were out of school for almost a month. That year the temperature hovered around zero degrees for over two weeks. But weather patterns have changed, as they have throughout the long history of mankind (I still have not bought into the concept of “global warming.”)

