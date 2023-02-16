A young man, almost half my age, recently told me he would like to have a “hand” of tobacco. I think he had seen that for which he was looking. I’m not sure he had experienced the making of a “hand.” Let me step back in time to explain.
In bygone days the “making” of a tobacco crop was a source of great pride for farmers who “grew” it. After the tobacco had “cured” in the tiers of a tobacco barn it was “thrown down” when it came “in order” (Some called it “in case.”)
Then it found its way to a stripping table. The leaves were then carefully “graded” under skillful eyes. There were different names for the different grades. Leaves near the bottom of the stalk fell under the names of “lugs” or “trash.” The next leaves, long and golden, and higher up the stalk, were called “bright.” Next came shorter, dark leaves which fell under the name of “red,” and then, came “tips.”
Some names for the different grades varied from farm to farm and from region to region, but farm “grading” had an overall consistency. The USDA grading system ensured it to be so. All that brings me to the “hand.”
In my part of the world the process of removing tobacco leaves from the stalk by hand and placing the leaves in various grades was called “stripping tobacco.” In other places the process was called “handing tobacco.”
A righthander would hold the butt end of the tobacco stalk in his right hand and strip the leaves from the stalk, collecting them in his left hand. When his hand was “full” to his liking, he would “tie” the hand of tobacco with a carefully selected “tie leaf.” The “hand” of tobacco was created by holding the “stem ends” of each leaf, and an effort was made to keep the “stem ends” even.
Skilled tobacco strippers were always on the lookout for desirable “tie leaves” as they put together “hands.” When one was found It was tucked under the tobacco stripper’s left arm for safe keeping. When the “hand” was full, the “tie leaf” would be retrieved and put to good use. The “hand” was finished by wrapping the “tie leaf” around the ”stem ends” of the collected leaves.
The wrapping or “tying” of the hand began with the tip of the “tie leaf“ and resulted in 2-4 inches of the “hand” being under the “tie leaf.” The job was finished when the “hand” of tobacco was divided under the “tie” and the stem end of the “tie leaf” was pulled through the divided “hand.” This was referred to as “tying the hand.”
“Tie leaves” were selected for their quality and color. The size of “hands” varied considerably. Some tobacco growers preferred the “tied end” be no bigger around than a silver dollar. The size of the tobacco stripper’s hands often determined size. In my time, I observed tobacco “hands” as big as the barrel of a baseball bat.
As the first tobacco stripper at the stripping table removed the first graded leaves, he passed the tobacco stalk down to the next man or woman. When the next grade of leaves was removed, the stalk was passed further down the table. Finally, a tobacco stalk was left with 2-3 “tips.” When the last leaves were removed all that remained was a lowly tobacco stalk.
I “hauled” many a tobacco stalk out of a tobacco barn in my time. It seemed to be a thankless job.
I hold many fond memories from my tobacco stripping days. When tobacco stripping time began my late father was relentless. He would stand at the stripping table from early morning until late afternoon, day after day, until the last leaf.
They started my brothers, my sister and me early. I still carry a scar over my right eye. They told me when I was 4 years old, I tripped on a rock and hit the wagon tongue. Three stitches and I was as good as new.
To this day, I miss the smell of a tobacco barn.
Jack McCall is a motivational humorist, Southern storyteller and author. A native Middle Tennessean, he is recognized on the national stage as a “Certified Speaking Professional.” He can be reached at jack@jackmccall.com Copyright 2023 by Jack McCall.