A young man, almost half my age, recently told me he would like to have a “hand” of tobacco. I think he had seen that for which he was looking. I’m not sure he had experienced the making of a “hand.” Let me step back in time to explain.

In bygone days the “making” of a tobacco crop was a source of great pride for farmers who “grew” it. After the tobacco had “cured” in the tiers of a tobacco barn it was “thrown down” when it came “in order” (Some called it “in case.”)