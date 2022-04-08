I’ve always enjoyed a good Easter egg hunt. Of course, it’s been a while since I’ve scurried across the ground snatching up bright colored eggs like a human vacuum cleaner.
The best I can figure, I probably started hunting eggs when I was around 4 and outgrew it by the time I was about 10 . So, I probably made six or seven dashes for the oblong treasures. The ones I did take part in pack a lot of memories.
I can remember trying to pay attention in Sunday school class when I knew full well that the men of the church, led by Mr. Sam A. Denton, were outside at that very moment hiding the eggs. Sometimes, my classmates and I could not resist the temptation of peaking through the Venetian blinds to get a read on where the eggs were going.
All my Easter egg hunts took place as a part of a thriving Sunday school at Plunkett’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church, located in the Rock City community.
Years before I came along, a man by the name of Charlie Midget dedicated himself to seeing that Plunkett’s Creek Church had a strong and growing Sunday school. Mr. Charlie, as we called him, planted and nurtured seeds that still impacting lives over eight decades later.
I am a product of that Sunday school. I was in the “card” class, graduated to the primary class, moved on to the junior class, and finally made it through the intermediate class. It seems like every time I moved up a class “Miss” Johnnie Mae Denton moved with me. “Miss” Johnnie Mae knew more Bible than most preachers.
She also was overseer of most of our Easter egg hunts. She also packed a mean prize egg. It was a hardboiled goose egg wrapped in golden foil. It was a pretty thing. I saw it a few times, but I never found it during the Easter egg hunt. That was thanks to a classmate of mine named Barney Allison.
To the best of my recollections, Barney found the prize egg every year. Barney had a nose for that prize egg. Of course, there was more to it than the egg. He (or she) who found the prize egg received an Easter basket filled with a big hollow chocolate rabbit, chocolate-covered marshmallow rabbits, Easter eggs, jellybeans and all kinds of good stuff.
There was a second prize for the one who found the most eggs. That was my specialty. Come to think of it, that’s probably the reason I never found the prize egg. I was too busy filling my Easter basket, which in my case was a brown paper sack. But my last year to hunt Easter eggs, I came really close to finding that prize egg.
After my classmates and I had swept the ground clean of all the Easter eggs, we faced a dilemma. No one had found the prize egg and time was running out. “Miss” Johnnie Mae resorted to playing the “hot” and “cold” game to help us find it. When we moved away from the location of the egg, she would say, “You’re getting colder.” When we moved closer, she would say, “You’re getting warmer!” She had finally corralled about 10 of us into an area around 10 feet square when she blurted, “Jack and Barney are burning up!”
We both looked down. Barney was standing on the prize egg! It was hidden under a clump of wild onions. His weight had squashed that egg so that I could see the yellow of the egg which had burst through the golden foil. I grabbed for it, but Barney saw it just as I did. He twisted his foot to block my advance, reached behind and under his foot and grabbed that egg with great determination. As I tried to grasp it all I got was a handful of Barney’s shoe. He held the egg high in the air and we all could see the insides of that egg being squeezed between his fingers. I had missed, again.
But growing up in that little country church among some of the finest people in the world, I found another prize. In a much deeper sense, the prize found me. It is proclaimed in the answer to a question on the morning that we celebrate as Easter, by one with a countenance like lightning.
The question? “Why seek ye the living among the dead?” The answer echoes across the centuries: “He is not here, He is risen!”
Jack McCall is a motivational humorist, Southern storyteller and author. A native Middle Tennessean, he is recognized on the national stage as a "Certified Speaking Professional."