My wife, Kathy, and I have seven grandchildren. No. 8 is on his/her way.
The oldest three, all girls, are ages 11, 10, and 9. As they become old enough to appreciate things, we try to introduce them to some of the finer things in life. Sometimes it is done on purpose, and sometimes it happens purely by accident.
The girls love bacon. Sometimes I think they could eat their weigh in premium bacon. Of course, the price of bacon has gone out the roof. Once I tried to cut the cost of my bacon budget by buying one of those 10-pound boxes of irregularly sliced bacon. It was thicker and a bit stronger than the high-priced stuff.
The girls didn’t go for it. I ended up eating a lot of bacon. It was necessary to include it in baked beans, different recipes, and, of course, bacon bits. That was not to be tried again.
Back before the first of the year I had the bright idea of participating in the “tried and true” tradition of enjoying black-eyed peas and hog’s jaw on New Year’s Day. I had always heard it would bring you good luck.
I was pleased to find hog’s jaw “in the piece” on sale at the local grocery for $1.39 per pound. It could have been had, pre-sliced, for $5.99 per pound. This old country boy decided to slice his own to save $4.60 a pound. Besides that, slicing hog’s jaw by hand adds to the “experience.”
The label on the package read “Smoked Jowl,” but anyone who grew upon a farm and participated in a hog killin’ knows it’s called “hog’s jaw.”
When I was a boy one of my very favorite meals was fresh, fried corn and hog’s jaw. Throw in some hot, hoe cakes, and, as the British would say, you could not make a meal “more fit for princes and kings.”
A couple of weeks after New Year’s Day the three aforementioned granddaughters were at our house for a sleepover. Next morning, I decided to introduce them to hogs jaw. While waffles were cooking, I set out a cutting board and began slicing. Their interest was piqued immediately.
“What’s that?” one asked.
“Hog’s jaw,” I answered. “It’s kinda like bacon, only better.”
That raised their collective eyebrows. I continued my slicing. I explained to them how you notched the skin side of each slice to keep it from curling in the hot grease. I began to lay crisp pieces on a paper towel I had draped over an over-sized dinner plate. By the time the plate was full the smell had won them over.
The dominant request over breakfast became “More, please!” Three growing girls can put away a ton of hogs jaw. I sliced until my right hand grew tired.
“Where does hog’s jaw come from? I mean, what part of the hog?” One asked.
“The answer is in the question,” I replied.
It gave me the perfect opportunity to begin educating the girls on cuts of pork. I began with bacon and told them how it was once called “side meat.”(Some of my readers will remember it being called “sow belly.”) I explained how the meat on and under a hog’s jaw (jowl) was mostly fat with strips of lean meat running through it much like side meat (or bacon). And how, when smoked, it tasted similar to bacon, only better.
I noticed, as they ate, one of the girls was nibbling on her pieces of hog’s jaw right up to the strip of skin (rind) and discarding the remainder. I told them the best way to enjoy it was by eating the whole piece, skin and all. But, of course, they had never had the experience of eating fresh, hot pork rinds right out of a kettle. They didn’t know.
As they were finishing their breakfast, I laid aside three small pieces of crispy, hog’s jaw to enjoy with some scrambled eggs after the girls were off to their next adventure. I was almost done with the dishes when I saw one of the girls slowly circling the kitchen counter. Before I could say “sooie!” she had finished off my portion. I could almost taste it!
The last time they were by the house, one made her request.
“When are having hog’s jaw again, Daddy Jack?” she asked.
Music to my ears.
Jack McCall is a motivational humorist, Southern storyteller and author. A native Middle Tennessean, he is recognized on the national stage as a “Certified Speaking Professional.” He can be reached at jack@jackmccall.com Copyright 2022 by Jack McCall.