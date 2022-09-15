I found myself in deep thought as I “studied” a patch (field) of tobacco one day last week. The last time I was assigned a job in a tobacco harvest it amounted to the simple task of dropping sticks.

Now, to the uneducated, the term “dropping sticks” might sound a bit foreign. It is not like you are walking through a tobacco patch and accidently let some sticks fall to the ground – like “dropping a stick.” Veterans of the tobacco patch, on the other hand, know that dropping sticks is a very important part of the tobacco cutting (harvesting) process.

