I’m sure some of my readers are familiar with the concept, or remember the term, “service station.”
Gone are the days when you pulled up to the gas pumps and the proprietor responded or some teenage boy bounded out of the office, and in a cheerful voice, asked, “fill ‘er up?” I vaguely remember when the driver of the vehicle responded, “No, give me a dollar’s worth.” And long gone are the days when the attendant cleaned your windshield while the gas was being pumped. And sometimes he even asked, “check that oil?”
I also vaguely remember when a dollar would have purchased four gallons of gas. I distinctly remember when my father, driving our farm truck, pulled into a Gulf station which featured a sign with two big 3’s — 33 cents per gallon. I recall he asked for three dollars’ worth. As the gas was being pumped my mother noticed the gas pump read “35 cents per gallon.” Before we drove away, my mother said to the attendant, “Hey, buddy, you need to change your sign!”
Of course, “service stations” gave way to “self-service.” It was a subtle change but a major shift in the labor burden. Suddenly, the customer found him/herself working for the local “service station”/ petroleum company. No longer was “service” being provided to the customer, but by the customer.
A multiplicity of changes since those days has given way to a society which would much rather be served than to serve. Seems we have become a “you deserve” society.
We as a nation continue to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. It seems our culture which was already out of balance is now even more out of balance. COVID relief funds which seemed needful as well as necessary at the time as a quick fix have contributed to our work force losing its rhythm. Some are returning to work after a long COVID hangover, but the return is going slowly.
All cannot be blamed on the pandemic. Somewhere along the way we as a society have lost our sense of duty to be of service to others. I often hear enterprising, young people say, in expressing their desires, “I want to make a difference.” Have we forgotten we best make a difference in the world by serving or fellow man and fellow woman?
I believe it was Albert Schweitzer who said, “One thing I know: The only ones among you who will be really happy are those who will have sought and found a way to serve.”
Someone once offered, “The greatest need within the human breast is to feel of worth.” I think we find that sense of worth in making a difference in the lives of others. By lifting them up, by meeting needs, and yes, by providing great service – service in a restaurant, service in a company, service in one’s community –wherever there is an opportunity, wherever there is a need.
Albert Schweitzer also said, “Life becomes harder when we live for others, but it also becomes richer and happier.” And there’s the rub.
One of our granddaughters left for 4-H Camp this week. When we were going over her daily camp schedule a few days back, I noticed an entry before mealtimes which read, “Servers report.” I suggested she volunteer to be a server.
“Why?’ she asked.
“You may want to be a leader someday. And leaders must first learn to be servants,” I explained. “Besides, one of the 4 H’s in the 4-H motto stands for ‘I pledge my hands to greater service.’ ”
She smiled.
Someday she will thank me.
