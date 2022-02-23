Jack Brunson has always had the dream of opening his own guitar store and marked that dream off of his musical bucket list last month.
Jack’s Guitarcheology opened on the Lebanon Square in January. Brunson has been selling guitars online since 2016.
“I learned how to play the guitar from my dad as a little kid. It was my childhood dream to open a guitar store,” Brunson said.
By high school, he was fixing guitars for extra cash, and then went to Middle Tennessee State University to study music business. In 2014, he graduated from MTSU with a Bachelor of Science in Recording Industry with a concentration in Music Business.
He said the unique name of his guitar store was not planned.
“At one point while trying to come up with the name for the store,” Brunson said. “I really liked ‘Guitar Archeology’ and I was telling my wife about the idea and what came out of my mouth was ‘Guitarcheology.’ It was perfect. Honestly, if I had known I was going to open a physical store, I might have named it something easier to pronounce, but I think it sets me apart. People who get the name love it.”
Currently, he has about 200 guitars for sale in the 650 square-foot store in downtown Lebanon. Most are used, refurbished ones. He said he has at least 150 guitars at his home that have to be cleaned, but each week 12-20 new ones are added to the inventory.
There are many different colors of guitars, most are blue, green, red, orange and black. Some even have special designs on them.
Possibly the most unusual designed guitar at Jack’s Guitarcheology is a 1968 Fender Serviceman. Brunson said it was handmade in a shack in the Philippines and was brought to the U.S. by an American soldier.
The cost of Brunson’s guitars ranges from $100 to $3,500. Even if a visitor to the store doesn’t want to buy a guitar, Brunson said anyone is welcome to stop by and play a guitar. Brunson will also consider buying or repairing any guitar no matter the condition.
The store also sells guitar accessories including pedals, tuners, sheet music and guitar string. Stringjoy, which is hand-wound in Nashville, is the only kind of string sold at Jack’s Guitarcheology. Brunson also sells some other instruments like clarinets and trumpets.
“I wanted my store to be located in Lebanon because I have lived here for three years and wanted a smaller town that felt more like home. Lebanon has a nice government system and it’s a neat place to live,” said Brunson, who grew up in Mayfield, Ky.
Brunson also plays in four bands. He plays bass in These Heathens, Toxic Culture and Big, If True. He plays guitar and sings in his band, Casual Sects.
Jayme Brunson, the store’s co-owner and Jack’s wife, said, “I’m thrilled we’re contributing to the revitalization of downtown Lebanon. Working in the store, we’ve met so many interesting and talented folks. I think it’s great that people just want to come by and spend time in our space, even if they don’t play guitar.”