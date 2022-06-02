Although he cringes at the label Renaissance man, Mt. Juliet police chief, long time preacher, author, podcast host, inspirational speaker and singer James Hambrick has added another peg to his repertoire with a project that combines his singing skills with songs inspired by pivotal moments in his 27 years in law enforcement.
Hambrick, 60, is known for his gospel-inspired performances and said this new project broadened his scope of singing, and now writing, to, “more of a country music genre.”
For the past year, he’s been working with songwriters Don Poythress (written for Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw and Blake Shelton) and Leslie Satcher (written for George Strait and Vince Gill) on his first CD entitled “Somebody’s Gotta Tell Them”.
It’s been a year-long project for them, with poignant stories right out of his police career. The CD will officially launch this month.
This combining of his cop experiences and second tenor, baritone singing voice happened because he met Poythress at Abundant Life Church where Poythress is the worship leader.
Hambrick and Pastor Bob Beeman had a podcast called The Odd Couple where Hambrick told real police stories. Hambrick said Poythress heard him on the show.
Poythress, Satcher and Hambrick wrote 11 full-length songs (eight on the CD) inspired by incidents in Hambrick’s first year as a police officer.
“The song ‘Two Good Men’ stems from my thoughts about the tragic killing of MJPD Sgt. Jerry Mundy and Wilson County Sheriff’s Deputy John Musice on I-40 when a fleeing suspect ran over them when they were putting down spike strips in 2003,” said Hambrick, who has been Mt. Juliet’s police chief since 2012 (he was assistant chiefs from 2005-2012).
Each year Hambrick leads a ceremony to honor them.
The song “Community Strong” reflects the chief’s experiences related to the March 2020 tornado that destroyed many neighborhoods in Mt. Juliet.
The song “Talk About It Now” is a duet with Hambrick and his granddaughter Erin.
The title of the CD, “Somebody’s Gotta Tell Them,” “was inspired by a story of me having to sometimes deliver sad news to families,” the police chief said.
Hambrick took vacation days throughout the year, to drive to Franklin to work on the CD.
“James never ceases to amaze me,” his wife of 29 years, Denise, said. “With this one of many talents God has given him. I thank him for being a blessing in my life and always putting God first. I feel so much joy for his achievements and I hope he can feel all the pride and happiness surrounding him.”
Hambrick, who also has written two books, said he enjoyed singing country music.
“I had a great time,” he said. “I was a little worried and hoped God would give me the songs. But he sure did. I’d found myself writing a lot outside of the studio.”
Hambrick said he’s always listened to country music and watched the CMA broadcast this year.
“I was listening to very talented people,” he said. “I’m not that talented, but I think our lyrics are very inspirational.”
He said he hopes this inaugural CD is one of many because it covered only his first year in law enforcement
“My ultimate goal is to just Glorify God with what I do, and people are touched and inspired by this project,” Hambrick said.