Generally cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind: WSW @ 5 mph
Precip: 19% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 7 mph
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 78°
UV Index: 6 High
Precip: 17% Chance
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wind: SW @ 7 mph
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SW @ 8 mph
Humidity: 78%
UV Index: 2 Low
Wind: SSW @ 5 mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 81%
UV Index: 1 Low
Precip: 30% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSW @ 4 mph
Precip: 53% Chance
Heat Index: 82°
Wind: S @ 4 mph
Precip: 48% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 80°
Wind: SSW @ 0 mph
Precip: 32% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 74°
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: S @ 1 mph
Precip: 36% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SSW @ 2 mph
Precip: 33% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Heat Index: 79°
Jerry Krahn's Fat Tuesday Dixieland Jazz Band performs an afternoon set at the 2022 Watertown Jazz Festival last Saturday.
Debra Martin of Lebanon leads a line dance during the 2022 Watertown Jazz Festival last Saturday.
Renee Lopez sings while The Jazz Alliance, based in Mt. Juliet, plays at the 2022 Watertown Jazz Festival last Saturday.
Bonnie and Steve Davis of McMinnville dance during the Fat Tuesday Dixieland Jazz Band's performance at the Watertown Jazz Festival last Saturday.
Nine bands each played one-hour sets at the 2022 Watertown Jazz Festival last Saturday on the downtown square in Watertown. It was the 26th year that the event has been held.
