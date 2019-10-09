The JDRF One Walk drew a crowd of more than 3,500 to Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park on Saturday, Sept. 28. This year’s event, presented by Change Healthcare and Ford Motor Company, raised at least $875,000.
The JDRF One Walk has one goal: to create a world without Type 1 diabetes (T1D). Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that strikes children and adults suddenly. It has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle — and it’s serious and stressful to manage. There is nothing you can do to prevent T1D and there is currently no cure.
Participants in the local JDRF One Walk raise money to support life-changing breakthroughs.
Next year’s JDRF One Walk is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26 at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in Nashville.