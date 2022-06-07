Although no specifics about Wilson County Schools’ safety plans were discussed at Monday’s board meeting or the workshop the previous week, WCS Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell said that he believes “one of the things that we are doing a really good job at in Wilson County is our safety protocols.”
Luttrell said that WCS Director of Safety and Emergency Management Steve Spencer has “put together quite a plan. Sometimes people get frustrated with me. They will contact me and (I tell them) ‘I can’t tell you what we’re going to do’ because that’s the number one thing the experts tell us not to do. But we do have a lot of things in place.”
On Monday, Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order which created a school safety resource and engagement guide to provide parents with information regarding how to effectively engage and advocate for safe conditions at their child’s school. Those include how to report suspicious or concerning activity through the SafeTNapp, access mental health resources for their child and inquire about building security and compliance at their child’s school.
· The board also discussed start times for schools in the district. At the workshop, WCS Deputy Director of Student Services Lauren Bush made a presentation about transportation needs and possible solutions, including changing start times.
“I’m not convinced that changing start times by 15 minutes will solve our problems,” Luttrell said. “As a result of the report, I’m making a recommendation that we hire a consultant to look at the routing of our transportation and start times of our schools.”
No changes to start times are expected for the upcoming school year. Luttrell said other school districts the size of WCS are hiring consultants for similar issues. The board approved Luttrell’s recommendation to hire a consultant by a 6-0 vote.
· The board approved an addition to the student code of conduct about vaping and drug use. Among the changes includes in-school suspension and educational programs.
· West Wilson Middle School will have a new mascot (Warriors). A committee of adults and students suggested the change to reflect the school’s resilience following a 2020 tornado that heavily damaged most of the school. The previous mascot was a wildcat.
· The WCS book committee recommended that “My Friend Dahmer,” a graphic novel about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, remain in high schools without restriction. The book by Derf Backderf is located in Lebanon High School and Mt. Juliet High School, although the MJHS copy is currently lost.
· Joe Haddix with Civil Site Design Group spoke about the required studies on land which is planned to be purchased for future schools on Central Pike and Double Log Cabin Road. The final report is scheduled to be discussed at the July board meeting.
· Luttrell also announced that the district’s 2022 graduates were offered more than $43.4 million in scholarships.
· Because of the Fourth of July, the next board meeting has been rescheduled to Monday, July 11. The workshop will be at 5 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6 p.m.