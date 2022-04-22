Lebanon High School graduate John Ash, now an associate professor of music at the College of Central Florida, will receive a national music award next month.
Along with teaching music classes, Ash, the son of former Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash and his wife, Marcia, serves as the college’s department chair for visual and performing arts, director of the college’s bands and wind symphony and has served as the faculty senate president for two years. He also has performed as principal tuba for the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra, the East Tennessee State University Wind Ensemble and the Ocala Symphony Orchestra.
Ash will be honored with the American Association of Community Colleges 2022 Dale P. Parnell Faculty Distinction Recognition at the group’s annual conference in New York in May.
And it’s not his first award for his above-and-beyond instruction during the pandemic. Last spring, the staff at Central Florida College recognized Ash with a Stars award.
“It’s nice to get recognition, especially from the bosses but it’s a whole other feeling to be appreciated by your colleagues,” said Ash, who also previously worked in Wilson County Schools.
The Parnell award, named after a former AACC leader, recognizes individuals making a difference in the classroom.
“Professor Ash always puts our students first and has been a great asset to the College of Central Florida,” said Mark Paugh, CF’s vice president for academic affairs. “Throughout the pandemic, he has led his department to safely offer musical and theatrical instruction and performances for our students.”
Along with the usual demands of teaching music, Ash implemented detailed procedures without compromising the quality of his instruction throughout the pandemic. Though he didn’t have an ensemble in the fall of 2020, by the spring of 2021 safety protocols had come fully into play, protecting students from the COVID-19 virus.
“We rescheduled to nighttime rehearsals and, to ensure safety, we spaced out the students,” he said. “We had masks that were specially made for musicians so they could put mouthpieces and whatnot up to their lips and still make noises and we placed covers over the instruments.”
Students would rehearse alternate weeks and every two weeks, and played a concert outdoors, so their music instruction followed a relatively organic progression, culminating in a performance.
His wife, Jong Ash, is an English professor at the college, and they have three sons, ages 6 to 13.
He also helps direct high school bands; an avocation that’s almost automatic to him since he taught high school band in Crystal River before working at CF.
“I work with high school bands often,” Ash said, “and I was recently the guest conductor for the Citrus All-County Band. So, it was basically all three of the county’s high school bands. I got a chance to conduct them all day, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Ash has been teaching for 24 years, more than half his lifetime. He graduated from East Tennessee State University on a tuba scholarship. The big brass instrument, he insists, is too often overlooked.
“A lot of people don’t understand that it’s the most versatile instrument because it has the depth that no other instrument has,” he said. “The tuba has all of the ability that all of the other instruments have as well.”