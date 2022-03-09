If you were a red-blooded American youth of the mid-1950s and early 1960s, there’s likely a western TV theme song or two you knew by heart.
For those baby-boomers who spent countless hours playing cowboys, the tune that first springs to mind might be “The Ballad of Paladin,” the theme song for “Have Gun-Will Travel,” the 1957-1963 hit CBS-TV series starring Richard Boone.
The story behind the song is as impressive as the remarkable career of Johnny Western, the man who concocted the melody and lyrics.
Western, 87, retired and living in Mesa, Ariz., grew up in Northfield, Minn. (the town that thwarted the James-Younger Gang from robbing its bank in 1876), where he dreamed of becoming a silver-screen cowboy. He accomplished that goal (just barely) but made his mark as a singing cowboy who toured for years with western legend Gene Autry and country music icon Johnny Cash.
As for his signature song, “The Ballad of Paladin,” Western recalled, “I’ve probably sung it 5,000 times. I never did a live show without it, and I never got tired of singing it.”
The singer’s destiny was sealed on his fifth birthday in 1939 when his parents took him to the movies to see an Autry western titled “Guns and Guitars.”
“I took one look at that guy wearing that white hat and singing with that guitar, and from then on Autry was my hero. I was absolutely enchanted with him,” said Western. “Later, my dad won a guitar in a poker game. All the time I was growing up, it was in the attic. On my 12th birthday he asked me what I wanted. I said, ‘That guitar.’ ”
The youngster found someone to teach him a few chords and sent away for a book that showed pictures of the different chords but mostly learned by listening to Autry records featuring the guitar picking of Johnny Bond.
Immediately he began performing western songs and turned pro at 14 when he made 20 bucks playing for the grand opening of a John Deere dealership. A year later he was hosting his own country-and-western radio show where he interviewed the singing cowboy stars of the era face to face when they had concert dates in nearby Minneapolis and St. Paul. His guests included Tex Ritter, Rex Allen, Roy Rogers, Dale Evans and Autry.
After graduating from high school, Western planned to work as a real cowboy on a ranch in Wyoming, but then he met the Sons of the Pioneers on his radio show. They offered him a job playing in a summer-stock rodeo tour, and he joined them.
The song of a lifetime
At the age of 20, the singer and actor-wannabe left Northfield for Hollywood on Jan. 1, 1955, with his wife and young daughter.
“I wanted to do western movies. TV was just beginning. It was pretty tough those first 10 months. Nudie (Hollywood’s famed rodeo tailor) got me my first part. It was the pilot for a series called ‘Pony Express.’ Lynn Stalmaster (a legendary casting agent) got me started. Since I could ride, shoot and draw, I played a Pony Express rider. We made the pilot, but it did not sell,” he remembered.
Then he was cast for small roles in the western films, “The Dalton Girls” and “Fort Bowie.” He followed up by acting in a half-dozen episodes of the TV series, “Boots and Saddles,” and later appeared in two episodes each of “Gunsmoke” and “Tales of Wells Fargo.”
One day Western met Richard Boone in a studio parking lot and introduced himself. He discovered Boone was making a pilot for a gunfighter series. The next time he saw Boone was when the first episode of “Have Gun-Will Travel” went on the air.
“In the beginning of the first show you saw a shot of the gun belt, the silver chess knight on the holster and a black hat. The first words you heard were, ‘My name is Paladin,’ and I went, ‘Whoa, Whoa.’
“Later I saw Stalmaster and let him know I was a fast-draw expert, and asked, ‘If something comes up in a script, I would love to do a ‘Have Gun’ episode, especially with a shootout.’ He called me two weeks later and said, ‘I just got a script with a part for this young guy who has a gunfight with Boone.’ ”
Western jumped at the opportunity to work opposite Boone, and March 12 and 13, 1958, he went on location to shoot the episode. Upon on returning home, he picked up his guitar and recalled that he began “kind of strumming and humming “Ghost Rider in the Sky,” and shortly later he had polished off “The Ballad of Paladin.”
“While I was on location for ‘Have Gun’ I came up with the line, ‘Paladin, Paladin, where do you roam? Paladin, Paladin, far, far from home.’ I had that rolling in my head. It happened so fast. I wrote it down in about 20 minutes. I had my little tape recorder, but it was not working,” Western recalled. “So, I had a friend who owned a recording studio and called him and asked him to help me make a tape.”
His pal came though, and Western and immediately took a tape to Boone to thank him for having him on his show and took another to Sam Rolfe, who created “Have Gun,” which during its first season had no theme song but simply music.
“I did not write it as a theme song but to say thank you to them,” said Western. “Over the weekend, Boone and Rolfe played that demo record for CBS Television. The network called me and told they wanted me and my agent to meet with them and talk about buying the song.
“I had a Greek agent, Peter Markos, a tough little fighter of a guy. CBS wanted to buy the song for $500 cash and own the publishing without giving me a screen credit, and that was it. Peter looked at me and said, ‘No, no, no.’ So, I said, ‘No, no, no.’ Five minutes later they said, ‘We’ll give you $5,000 for the song.’ Peter said, ‘No, Johnny. If this is worth $5,000 to them, it may be worth more.’
“So, we hammered out a deal for $2,500 up front, and I would get screen credit on all the shows, and I would own the publishing. They signed me up as singer and writer of the song, and then while we were sitting in their office they played the record over the phone to New York City for Mitch Miller, the big honcho running Columbia Records. When I walked out of the building, I was the singer and writer and had a record contract with Columbia, and I really had wanted to be on Columbia because Autry and Cash were on Columbia, and it was handed to me on a silver platter.
“The song was an immediate hit with the public, and it gave Boone’s character of Paladin an identity and explained who Paladin was and what he did. I had the single released in 1958 and then the album in 1962.
“In the beginning we didn’t have a publisher. I signed with BMI and from 1958 to this past January, every 13 weeks I’ve had a royalty check from BMI and twice a year I get a publishing company check from Universal Music,” said Western, sharing that he has earned over $800,000 on the one song.
“I just lucked out that ‘Have Gun’ has never been off the air since 1957 and has aired all over the world. Back then the CBS publicist told me ‘Your voice is heard by 350 million people a week.’ ”
Friends with ‘The Man in Black’
Two years before Western made the acquaintance of Boone, whose Paladin character wore black all the way from his boots up to his cowboy hat, he met Johnny Cash, country music’s “Man in Black.” The cowboy singer had been performing a two-week gig with Autry in Toronto. At the time Cash had a huge country and pop hit, “I Walk the Line,” and Western attended one of his shows and afterward bumped into him on the sidewalk and briefly introduced himself.
In 1958, after Western moved to Los Angles, his best friend, fiddler Gordon Terry, who knew Cash, took him to visit the country star in his office.
“We went down there and that’s when Cash got the idea of putting a road show together. He invited me to be a part of it, and we did our first show Nov. 1-3, 1958. We all became like family, and I was with him almost 40 years,” said Western, who wound up playing guitar with Cash (on 51 singles in Nashville’s Columbia Records studio) and five albums.
Western, who appeared on “The Grand Ole Opry” six times between 1959 and 2007, has had many close friends in Nashville over the decades including Bill Anderson, Riders in the Sky, Marty Stuart, Cowboy Jack Clement, Marty Robbins, Leroy Van Dyke and Hank Snow.
And he opened for Charlie Daniels five years in a row at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo and has wonderful memories of sharing Thanksgiving dinner of 1988 at Charlie and Hazel Daniels’ ranch near Lebanon.
The singer recorded two albums in Music City: the self-titled “Johnny Western,” which was recorded in the late 1970s in the House of Cash Studio on the JRC/House of Cash label, followed in 1984 by “Johnny Western Sings 20 Great Classics and Legends,” produced in the Jack Clement Studio in 1984.
As for the House of Cash album, he recollected, “Johnny had his son, John Carter Cash, when he was a little boy, write me a letter that said, ‘My daddy wants you to come to Nashville and let him produce an album titled ‘Johnny Western’ in his studio, and he will pay for it.’”
In describing Cash’s personality, he noted, “Johnny was the most unique person I ever met in my whole life. We were extremely close. Personally, he couldn’t talk to everybody about things on his mind. The best times were the beginning times when he mostly only had a beer: no drinking problems, no dope problems, no marriage things. …
“There were times when it was the good, the bad and the ugly, and Gordon Terry and I couldn’t help him. When everything blew up, we were in the middle of it. We tried to help him, but he didn’t want to be helped.”
Settling down
The former teenage disc jockey returned to radio in Wichita, Kansas, where he held down the fort from January 1986 until April 2010.
“I did mornings and then mid-days. I loved it. I got to play the records of all my friends. I was so close with Waylon Jennings and Cash. Over that time, I played 8,000 Cash records and 7,500 Waylon records on the radio. Whenever they called me to go on tour, my contract allowed me to be gone, and then I’d come back and get on the air and talk about where we’d been.”
Upon retiring from radio, Western moved to Mesa, Ariz., the hometown of his wife, Jo. They have five daughters, 17 grandkids and 24 great-grandkids. Western performed his final concert Oct. 4, 2013.
By the time he hung up his hat and guitar, he figured he had spent 4 million miles on the concert trail and had been inducted into 16 halls of fame. One of the highlights was playing the Great Wall of China in 2006, when he and Rex Allen Jr. were the first cowboy singers to entertain there.
As for his relationships with Autry, Cash and Boone and which had the greatest effect on his career, the “Ballad of Paladin” author answered, “Gene Autry for sure. It started when I was 5 years old when I saw that movie. From that day on he was my total influence. It was 64 years from the day I started till I hung it up. I was so fortunate to work with my absolute heroes and get to know them on a first-name basis.”