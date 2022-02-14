A Black History Month project that is being displayed across the county connected some of Lebanon’s most iconic Civil Rights leaders with elementary school students.
The project features Jones Brummett Elementary School students that created “podiums” to highlight local Civil Rights icons. The wooden podiums are about 4 inches tall and feature a picture of the civil rights person.
Jones Brummett Elementary first grade teacher Tiffany McHenry said she was approached by Jones Brummett fifth-grade STEM teacher Adrema Higgins to participate in the project in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
Higgins’ class did the project on a trial basis before collaborating with McHenry’s students.
“The initial thought was just to display them during the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, but (LSSD Family Resource Director Beth Petty) had the idea that we should coordinate with Mary Harris and find out some names of some local civil rights activists,” McHenry said.
Harris, the president of the Wilson County Black History Committee, supplied a list of names and pictures for the students to use.
Featured Civil Rights leaders include C.L. Manier, Roy Bailey, Rev. D.W. Simmons, Thelma Shockley, Myles Horton, Inez Crutchfield, Nina Gragg and Sallie Lee Palmer.
McHenry, a Lebanon native, grew up and taught in the Market Street area and said the opportunity to extend knowledge of local Civil Rights leaders was phenomenal.
“People like Mary Harris have been advocating and have been sharing their wealth of knowledge for years but to know that I now get a chance to carry on that legacy of sharing that information and knowledge of wealth with children is, basically, an honor to me,” McHenry said.
Petty said the district received the Governor’s Civics Seal Grants, which was used to purchase supplies for the project. Another grant will be used at Walter J. Baird Middle School, and another used across the district.
Petty said the grant allows the district to help raise a generation of informed and empowered citizens.
“The scope of our grant is unique. In addition to traditional civics learning, we are adding career and community exploration days and opportunities for students and families to engage in real-world learning activities, such as the Martin Luther King Jr. and the Civil Rights podiums,” Petty said.
McHenry said the district’s focus on “ongoing learning” coincides with the podium project.
“To be a teacher of color is rare and to be able to advocate and teach those types of concepts means a lot to me, because there are several other children in other classrooms that don’t get that wealth of knowledge and opportunity to share,” said McHenry, who said the culture of people of color are often absent in classrooms.
“Children of this generation, in my opinion, want to know more about the culture but it’s not being offered as often, so to be able to do that is a true blessing.”
The displays will be at the Watertown Library from Feb. 15-21 and Cumberland University’s Vise Library starting Feb. 22. It previously appeared at the Lebanon and Mt. Juliet libraries.
McHenry said the hope is for the project to be an annual happening.
“Each year we will recreate the podiums and add additional historical figures with the podiums so that it can be an annual project,” McHenry said.