Wilson County’s Thomas Rutling was one of four Fisk Jubilee Singers who stayed the course through all three tours of the U.S. and Europe that the troupe took between 1871 and 1877. In his own words below, he shares memories of his early life.
“I may have been born out in the wood for ought I know. My mother was in the habit of running away and concealing herself in the woods; my sister would sometimes carry her food, but she never remained long before she was found, brought back and whipped. But whippings proved useless, and she was sent further south.
“The very earliest thing that I remember was the selling of my mother. I must have been about two years old then; for they tell me I was born in Wilson County, Tenn., in 1854. I can just remember how the steps looked to our sitting-room door, where I was when she kissed me and bade me goodbye, and how she cried when they led her away.
“Some two years after my mistress told me, as I was playing round in the house, that she had heard from my mother; that she had been whipped till she was almost dead; and that was the last news from her. My father was sold before I was born, and I know nothing of him. I had one brother, three or four years older than myself, and eight sisters. Some of my sisters were early sold away, and I do not know whether they are alive or not.
“My mistress was very good to me; she kept me at the house during the day and only sent me to the ‘quarters’ to sleep. As soon as I was large enough, she made me bring wood and water, play with the children to keep them quiet and sing and dance for her own amusement. When eight years old, they put me to work on the farm. I could hold a plow then.
“Once they talked of selling my brother, and I remember how hard he cried, and how sorry we felt though we were very small. They said afterwards they wished they had sold him and put him in their pockets.
“About this time the old slaves told me that something was going on, and I must listen sharp up at the house and come and tell them what the white folks said. There were about a dozen slaves on the plantation. One was a preacher: he could read a little. I was table waiter then, and after talking over the news at the table, missus would say, ‘Now, Tom, you mustn’t repeat a word of this.’ I would look mighty obedient, but, well, in less than half an hour, some way, every slave on the plantation would know what had been said up at massa’s house.
“One would see sad faces when the Yankees got whipped, and then the preacher would have prayer meetings. I was too young to know what they prayed for but heard the old slaves talking about freedom. By and by the rebels kept getting beaten, and then it was sing, sing, all through the slave quarters. Old missus asked what they were singing for, but they would only say, ‘Because we feel so happy.’
“One night, the report of Lincoln’s Proclamation came. Now, master had a son who was a young doctor. I always thought him the best man going; he used to give me money and didn’t believe much in slavery. Next morning I was sitting over in the slave quarters, waiting for breakfast, when the young doctor came along and spoke to my brother and sister at the front door. I supposed it was about work; but they jumped up and down and shouted and sang and then told me I was free. I thought that very nice; for I supposed I should have everything like the doctor, and decided in a moment what kind of horse I would ride.
“We remained on the plantation till 1865. My brother went to market and found out where my eldest sister lived; and one day we told master we were going to Nashville and started off. At my sister’s I learned my letters. I remember how hard work it was — harder than picking out my Latin lessons this summer. I worked at levelling breastworks for a while, then made the acquaintance of some soldiers, thinking I might get a chance to beat the drum, which had long been a height of my ambition. (Note: Yankee soldiers dubbed Rutling “Rollicking Tom” due to his fondness for pulling pranks.)
“A surgeon wanted a boy, and I remained with him for three weeks, till he was mustered out. I was then recommended to Mrs. Cravath, at the Fisk University. I remained at the University, working and studying as I could, till we started on our trip North.”
Fisk Jubilee Singers choirmaster George L. White took on Rutling because of his wonderful tenor voice that one white newspaper noted as being “the best in Tennessee.”
After the end of the Jubilee Singers’ third tour in 1878, he stayed in Europe for 12 years, studying French, German and Italian, before settling in England in 1890 where he tried to make a living performing concerts and teaching voice lessons.
He recalled, “The Britons have not been used to being taught by a black man, and after working during 15 years with the determination of a man trying to make the dominant race truly believe that God is the Father of all races of men, in 1907, I took to the boards again.”
That same year Rutling, known as “the African Tenor” in his adopted hometown of Harrogate, North Yorkshire, published his life story, “Tom: An Autobiography,” with 24 pages of text and 40 pages of printed music. In the book he described the Jubilee music as “the songs of my enslaved ancestors” and “the songs of their fathers.”
In 1915, while on the beach at Morecambe on the Irish Sea, he had a stroke. Recovering to some degree, he went to Harrogate where he had lived since 1891 and was put in a nursing home. Before his death at the age of 60 on April 26 that year, Rutling shared with a companion that he was “trusting in the atoning blood of the savior” about whom he had sung many times.
The expenses of his funeral and the plot of ground where he was laid to rest in Harrogate’s Grove Road Cemetery were taken care of by friends. Inscribed on the stone cross above his remains are the words: “Late Jubilee Singer, Fisk University. They sing the song of the lamb.”
In 2014, the Civic Society in Harrogate dedicated a plaque to the Jubilee singer at the site of his former home. On the 100th anniversary of his death in 2015, the Geraldine Connor Foundation and the Harrogate International Festival produced a concert, “Sweet Chariot — Thomas Rutling and the Road to Freedom,” to celebrate the famed tenor’s life and music, with extracts from his autobiography.
